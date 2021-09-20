Christian Bale – About this star

The Welshman plays himself as “Batman” and John Connor in Hollywood’s top league – sometimes with more physical effort than is good for his health

Portrait over Christian Bale

The “Batman” hero is very popular – whether as a dark avenger, broken western hero or future savior in “Terminator 4”.

The actor from Wales definitely cannot be tied to one type. But no matter what he plays, Christian Bale is extreme, he is intense, he is cult.

Sunny beginnings

He started his career with small TV appearances. The enthusiastic amateur rider made his screen debut in 1987 with “Mio, mein Mio”. In the same year he was able to assert himself against 4,000 colleagues in the casting for Spielberg’s “Reich der Sonne” and got the role of Jim.

In 1999 Bale won over as Jesus of Nazareth in the TV production “Mary, Mother of Jesus”. In “Velvet Goldmine” Bale got into the box with Ewan McGregor: “I took it like a man” was his laconic comment. In “Shaft” he played a racist killer and as “American Psycho” he wore peel-off masks to slaughter people to the music of Chris DeBurgh or Phil Collins.









Starve and exercise

However, Christian Bale made a real slip up with the end times spectacle “The Rule of Fire”, where he grappled with dragons. But with “The Machinist” he made up for it all: for the psychological thriller he lost about 30 kilos in order to credibly embody a factory worker suffering from insomnia.

Immediately afterwards it was time for Bale: train and build muscle mass. Because Christopher Nolan had hired him for the title role in “Batman Begins”. The superhero adaptation let the Welshman climb a good bit up the Hollywood hierarchy again. Then Bale did magic for Nolan in “Prestige: The Masters of Magic”.

Upcoming films

Bale’s way up has less to do with magic than with skill. He uses that again in the western remake “Death Train to Yuma”.

In 2008 he came to the cinema as Bob Dylan in “I’m Not There” and again as the dark avenger Batman in “The Dark Knight”. He already has an interesting role for 2009: Christian Bale will play the human leader John Connor in “Terminator 4”.