Cardano Falls 10% – Price Downturn in full swing by Investing.com



Cardano falls by 10% – price decline in full swing



Investing.com – Cardano was trading at $ 2.1420 on the Investing.com Index at 09:29 (07:29 GMT) Monday, 10.07% down. This corresponds to the largest daily percentage loss since September 7th.

The recent downward momentum pushed Cardano’s market cap to $ 68.8481B billion, or 3.42% of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. At its peak, Cardano’s market capitalization was $ 94.8001B billion.

In the last 24 hours of trading, Cardano was trading in a range between $ 2.1212 on the bottom and $ 2.2884 on the upside.

Over the past seven days, Cardano’s value has declined 10.78%. Cardano’s average trading volume in the last 24 hours of trading was $ 3.3108B or 3.49% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. In the past 7 trading days, the digital currency oscillated in a range of $ 2.1212 on the lower and $ 2.5811 on the upper side.

At the current price, Cardano is 30.88% away from the record high, which was marked on September 2nd at $ 3.10 dollars.

What about other cryptocurrencies

was last at $ 45,411.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.69% on the day.

on the Investing.com Index, it fell 7.83% to $ 3,171.35.









Bitcoin’s market capitalization was last at $ 856.5819B or 42.60% of the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies, while the market capitalization of Ethereum was last at $ 372.9158B or 18.55% of the total market capitalization.