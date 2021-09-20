Cameron Diaz gives relationship tips | STERN.de

by Frank Siering



Hollywood star, unmarried and many lovers: Actress Cameron Diaz reveals what she has learned from the love affairs with her ex-husbands and which mistakes she does not want to repeat. By Frank Siering, Los Angeles

Cameron Diaz’s list of ex-lovers is long: Justin Timberlake, Jared Leto, baseball dreamboy Alex Rodriguez, Matt Dillon, Diddy. And these are just a few of the celebrity men who have so far been able to share a part of the exciting life with Diaz. At the moment, the “Annie” star is dating “Good Charlotte” musician Benji Madden. His brother Joel Madden is married to the former reality star Nicole Richie.

To learn from mistakes



After all the love busts, Diaz is confident that he can avoid another relationship disaster. In an interview with US Cosmopolitan, the actress admits that she has learned from past mistakes. And goes out to hand out relationship tips:

“The thing is, everyone makes mistakes, over and over again, until they finally learn their lesson. We women choose the same partner over and over again. They may look different and they seem very different at the beginning than their predecessors, but deep down we know they’re the same guys, “says Diaz. And adds self-critically: “This is our mistake.”









And because Diaz has always enjoyed chatting about her love life, everyone now knows that she doesn’t take it too seriously when it comes to shaving, for example. Today, as she said in the interview, she would no longer speak so openly about such intimate details – a lesson she has learned.

So she stays quiet when it comes to her current love life. Because although thanks to social media and paparazzi photos it is no longer a secret that she and the tattooed Madden brother are a couple, she neither wants to confirm nor deny the relationship.

Instead, she prefers to talk about what makes a good partner. “You have to find someone who emotionally agrees with you, timing is the most important thing,” said the actress.

The age does not matter



In fact, the Diaz logic – “if you’re with a man who wants something other than what you want, it can’t work” – makes sense logically. “It doesn’t matter how old you are, your partner has to be on the same wavelength as you, otherwise the relationship can’t work. Period!”, Says partner advisor Diaz.

The star does not avoid the question of why Diaz, at the age of 42, has not yet found the right man for the leap into married life and a possible motherhood. “I’m not looking for a husband or marriage. I live and don’t think about what to do with my life.”