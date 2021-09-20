Buy Polkadot – This is how you get DOT quickly and safely

Wanting to buy Polkadot is becoming more and more popular, especially because DOT was one of many cryptocurrencies that achieved great success in the market in 2021. Individual cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether are already established, but they exist side by side and completely separately. How can you connect different blockchains and exchange information securely with each other?

That is the task that the developers at Polkadot have set themselves. They argue that there cannot be a single blockchain for all purposes. A separate blockchain with different properties is ideal for different applications. Nevertheless, an exchange is interesting or even necessary for many applications. Polkadot offers a connection rail for the most diverse forms of a blockchain. The DOT token fulfills, among other things, the function of the operating material in this structure. But you can also buy polkadot without using this function, for example if you just want to speculate on the performance.

Buy polkadot – explained step-by-step

Polkadot is the name for the whole system, the token itself has the abbreviation DOT, which is also used for the ticker in on-exchange trading.

So where can you buy polkadot? An easy way to do this is to have an account on a crypto exchange like Bitvavo. All you need to register is an email address. You choose a password, agree to the terms and conditions of the exchange and answer a few questions about the origin of the money that you want to use on the exchange to buy Polkadot. Then you upload a photo of an ID document to the Bitvavo website. Note that it really has to be a photo, a scan will not be accepted. Then all you have to do is transfer a test amount to your euro account on the exchange and your account is activated. All requirements are then met to buy Polkadot immediately.

This is how you buy DOT from Bitvavo in quick succession: Register with the provider with your email address, click here *.

· Provide all necessary information, the provider will guide you through the registration step by step.

· Transfer a test amount from your checking account to link it to your Bitvavo account.

· After your current account has been confirmed by Bitvavo, you will receive an email. Then you can

deposit any amount to Bitvavo. After the credit, you can select Polkadot under the “Currencies” tab. Then simply enter the desired amount in Euros or DOT and click “Buy now”. You can buy the first € 1,000 free of charge within the first week after opening an account with Bitvavo.

In addition to euros, your Bitvavo account can contain the units of all cryptocurrencies that Bitvavo has in its program, including the Polkadot token. So to buy Polkadot, you simply transfer a euro amount via SEPA to your Bitvavo account. You choose Polkadot as the crypto currency and click on “Buy now”. You will immediately see how many units of this crypto currency you now have in your account. Buying Polkadot on Bitvavo is therefore relatively easy and quick.

What are the benefits of buying DOT on Bitvavo?

The Bitvavo exchange is registered in the Netherlands and is supervised by the authorities there. This trustworthiness is important because a crypto exchange manages your money just like a bank. Just a good looking website is not a sufficient basis for seriousness.

What is particularly interesting about Bitvavo is the low fees. You will be charged a maximum of 0.25% for trades. This is especially important if you want to act often. Since cryptocurrencies fluctuate a lot, this is an essential point. In addition, you can really hold DOT after the purchase, which is not possible when trading derivatives on other platforms. As a result, you then have DOT, which you can also use in staking, for example.

tip: If you buy or sell frequently on Bitvavo, it is worthwhile to trade with limit orders and benefit from maker fees. These are 0.15% and are additionally discounted if you regularly have a high trading volume.

Alternatively, where can I buy polkadot?

Bitvavo is of course not the only exchange on the market that can be used. We have created an overview in our stock exchange comparison, which should help you to find the provider that suits you. In addition, we took a close look at Bitvavo in two advisory articles if you want to know more about the stock market.

What is polkadot?

This system is a next-generation blockchain protocol that any blockchain can connect to. The core or the relay chain of Polkadot enables these participants to exchange information with one another with a security guarantee.

The main functions of this relay chain are to create the consensus that is achieved with an adapted proof-of-stake process. Instead of costly invoices, it is necessary to have DOT tokens in order to add blocks. For this purpose, security is guaranteed on the relay chain, on which the participating chains can then rely.

In addition to the secure exchange of information, a common functionality of different types of a blockchain is also possible, which today still offers hardly foreseeable opportunities for innovation. Another benefit of Polkadot is upgrading a blockchain free of forks. Up until now, this was the only option for such upgrades, which is time-consuming and often very controversial. In contrast to Bitcoin, for example, control over these and other decisions lies not only with the miners, but with all owners of the Polkadot token. Buying Polkadot also means having a say in the entire system, which can be exercised through DOT.









What are the goals of Polkadot?

Currently, many essential services on the Internet are provided by large companies, to which you inevitably have to entrust your data. Polkadot aims to make such services possible without you having to place such trust in these providers. Since Polkadot can be used for data of any type, decentralized apps are to be created.

Polkadot also claims to solve the problem of scalability. Today a blockchain becomes slower and more expensive the more it is used. That does not make economic sense, because such successful applications are hindered in their further dissemination. Polkadot, on the other hand, works without fixed capacity limits.

With these characteristics, Polkadot is part of Web 3.0. Static websites from the Web 1.0 were followed by personalized offers on server farms, first Web 2.0 and now the third stage with Web 3.0. On this we find free interoperability of different systems that can work together in a safe way.

DOT – Polkadot’s native token

The DOT token is Polkadot’s own currency. It is not intended as a general means of payment, but you can still buy Polkadot like any other crypto currency and then use DOT for payment if necessary. The purpose of DOT in the system is to enable the consensus to work through an incentive to constructive behavior. The costs for connecting another blockchain to the relay chain are also billed in this token.

Like all blockchains, Polkadot is faced with the problem of how the further development of the system should be organized and decided. All holders of the token are entitled to vote.

If you want to buy Polkadot and see this crypto currency as an investment, that is just as possible and you neither need technical knowledge nor an interest in the other possibilities in Web 3.0. You will then be interested to know that the token currently has a market capitalization of around USD 35 billion. You can use this number as a measure of the potential other investors attribute to this project.

Polkadot Staking – Generate passive income with DOT

Like numerous other cryptocurrencies, Polkadot relies on the idea of ​​proof-of-stake to achieve consensus about the recognized data on the blockchain. So if you have the token, you can use it for this staking and receive additional tokens as a reward. Buying Polkadot is not the only way to get hold of additional tokens.

In a figurative sense, this means that you deposit your DOT tokens into a savings account and receive interest on these tokens in return. With Buy Polkadot, you can earn passive income just as much as with dividends from stocks, renting an apartment or, as in the past, with fixed-income securities. However, you should also note that the risks with cryptocurrencies are significantly higher.

Which wallet do you use for polkadot?

A wallet is a user program for holding coins of a crypto currency. This program manages the secret keys that are necessary to transfer your coins.

One possibility is to install such a program on your device. You then have full control over your keys, but you also have full responsibility. If your device is hacked and someone manages to steal your keys, the cryptocurrencies on the computer are irretrievably lost.

Your own wallet is recommended if you want to store larger amounts for a longer period of time. In that case, however, it should not be a program on your device that can be accessed online, but a separate device called a hardware wallet.

An alternative is a crypto exchange like Bitvavo. It offers you this function online and manages your coins and keys for you after the purchase. It is true that such exchanges have already been hacked, but many users find it difficult to create and maintain a wallet themselves. Ultimately, many also want to hold several crypto currencies, which can mean a bit of work. A well-run exchange like Bitvavo, for example, only stores the units required for transactions in online-accessible servers; the reserves are in a cold wallet.

Another advantage of on-exchange custody is that you can trade your currencies at any time. If it is offered in the respective crypto currency, you can also release your units for staking with one click. Doing this on your own device would be a lot more time-consuming.

FAQ – What else to consider when buying Polkadot

Do I need a wallet if I want to hold DOT? No, most exchanges offer to keep the tokens for customers. A wallet is only required if you want to use the possibilities of Polkadot yourself or if you really want to have full control. Do I have to pay tax on trading in polkadot? In general terms, the income from trading must be taxed. How this works in detail depends on a number of factors. It is best to discuss these issues with a tax advisor. Can I stake on the exchange? Certain providers open up the possibility of staking Polkadot directly on the exchange at very different conditions. In this article we have given you an overview and comparison of where you can stake. Do I have to buy a certain amount of polkadot? No, if you simply see DOT as an investment, you don’t need a specific amount. However, certain functions in the network can only be used if you hold enough DOT. That being said, an exchange may specify a minimum amount for purchases or trading in accordance with its terms and conditions.

Note: So-called affiliate links are used on our website, these are marked with “*”. If you call up such an advertising link, you will be redirected to the website of the respective advertising partner. If you buy goods, order services or conclude other types of contracts after calling up our link, then we will receive one or even several commissions. By calling up the link and receiving commissions on our part, you will not incur any additional costs and you will help us to finance the magazine independently.