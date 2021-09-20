Buy Cardano Coin: Should you buy this discount at Cardano?

At the start of the new trading week, the crypto market corrected sharply. Overall, the market capitalization of digital currencies fell by over 7.5% in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin is still doing well with a minus of around 6%. Ethereum looks even worse with a loss of 8.5%. But Cardano delivered the worst performance of the top 3 in the crypto market. Because ADA is currently trading around 10% in the red. What’s next with Cardano? Should you now buy the ADA Coin and benefit from the low cost price?

Cardano correction continues cheerfully

In the past 24 hours, the Cardano price collapsed again by 10%. While the entire crypto market is weak today, ADA is performing below average. The correction after reaching the record high continues. The implementation of the long-awaited smart contracts resulted in profit-taking. Now there has been a minus of around 25% in the past two weeks. The ADA price is currently around 30% below the record high of 3.09 US dollars, which was set less than three weeks ago on September 2nd.

Smart contracts explode in the Cardano network

The Alonzo Hard Fork expanded the Cardano network. The blockchain known as the Ethereum killer has now caught up with the competition. Since September 12th, smart contracts can also be used in the Cardano network. Developers can create smart contracts to offer DeFi financial services, for example. An increasing number of smart contracts indicates enormous trust among the developers who choose Cardano over the competition. Immediately after the implementation of the new function, over 100 smart contracts were created in the first 24 hours. But the development in the following days was even more dynamic. By September 16, there were over 40,000 smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain – just four days after the Alonzo hard fork.

The smart contracts are currently still in a lock. The smart contracts are backed up in advance, as the developers often need time afterwards to develop the protocols. There are no direct effects of the increasing number of smart contracts at ADA. In the medium term, however, the high influx in the Cardano network should ensure that the ADA course also develops positively. The native ADA token remains elementary for the Cardano network and an exciting option for all investors.









Cardano founder sees Cardano as a milestone for RealFi

According to founder Charles Hoskinson, the further development of the Cardano blockchain is a milestone for the DeFi market. Because Cardano could now be home to the second generation of DeFi projects, which are known as RealFi due to their practical advantages. In his opinion, the SEC will sooner or later want to regulate such DeFi projects. There are further upgrades and projects that are not yet known to the public. Hoskinson points out that there will then be millions of users in the Cardano blockchain. There appears to be potential, although Hoskinson has not been known for his humility in the past and announcements should be treated with caution.

Consolidation of the ADA course

First, however, there could be a further consolidation of the ADA price before Cardano sets off for the next rally. Because recently the support of $ 2.20 was tested. The support didn’t last. At the same time, the ADA price broke the GD50, which generated another sell signal. In terms of charting, caution is advised for investors who want to invest in Cardano. A consolidation movement could now be imminent, which will ensure the necessary adjustment after the highly volatile development of the last few days.

Buy Cardano now?

Fundamentally, the Cardano crypto project remains an exciting option. The implementation of smart contracts significantly expanded the application repertoire of the blockchain. At the same time, Cardano founder Hoskinson is pursuing ambitious plans. He wants to make Cardano a guarantor for RealFi – the DeFi projects of the second generation. It is not for nothing that Cardano has established itself in third place among digital currencies in recent weeks, if you look at the market cap. In terms of the chart, however, it currently looks like the consolidation will continue, so that crypto fans can definitely wait a little longer until they buy the ADA coin.





