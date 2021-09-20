Britney Spears: Sam Asghari’s ex-girlfriend reacts to engagement

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have announced their engagement. Overjoyed Britney presents her noble engagement ring and shares her happiness with her fans on Instagram. Now the model and ex-girlfriend of the fitness trainer, Mayra Verónica, has commented on the couple’s future plans.

Britney Spears, 39, can’t believe her luck: After a turbulent year, she can celebrate the end of summer with another piece of good news. Just recently her father, Jamie Spears, 69, moved to end her guardianship after 13 years and now comes the next exciting piece of news for Britney. Her friend Sam Asghari, 27, asked for her hand – and Britney said yes.

Britney Spears: engagement to her great love Sam Asghari



The two announced their engagement in an Instagram video on Sunday, September 12, 2021. The singer and fitness enthusiast met on the set of their music video for the song “Slumber Party” in 2016. Asghari’s manager Brandon Cohen confirmed the engagement to “People”: “The couple officially announced their long-term relationship today and are deeply touched by the support, devotion and love shown to them, “said Cohen in his press release. Spears proudly presented her new engagement ring with Asghari by her side in a cute video.

Not only fans congratulate the newly engaged couple; some ex-partners also speak up. Model Mayra Verónica, 41, dated Asghari from 2015 to 2016. Compared to “TMZ”, the ex-girl made a clear judgment about this move by her former partner.

Mayra Verónica: “He hit the jackpot”



Verónica is certain that Britney and Sam have a happy future ahead of them. They are both made for each other and bring along the qualities that each other needs. “He hit the jackpot,” said the model. She is not talking about the financial aspect of the relationship. “Of course, she also won the prize. […] He is extremely helpful. He’s a very, very supportive guy, and after everything she’s been through, she needs this. ”

Even in their relationship, Sam Asghari was always loving and, above all, understanding. Such a partner is now very important for Spears, the 41-year-old estimates the connection between the singer and the trainer. “He’s such a charming, sweet guy that I really hope so – for her sake. She’s been through enough already,” said Verónica.

Sam Asghari is her solid rock



Sam has long been Britney’s rock and she knows what she’s got in him. It wasn’t until August that she thanked him on Instagram for helping her through the “toughest years” of her life. In an interview with Forbes, Sam Asghari said of his approach to life: “My priorities in life are to stay humble and understand where I come from and where I am going. I want to take my acting career to the next level. But I also want my relationship take it to the next level. I want to be a young father. “









A few months later, at her guardianship hearing, Britney said she was getting married and that she wanted Asghari to have a child. “Sam is ready for a marriage and children with Britney and is serious about the relationship. She wants to take the next step and lead a full life with him,” a friend of the two told People.

