“Bodyguard” is getting a remake – but who needs that?

“Bodyguard” is definitely one of the defining films of the 90s, which was mainly due to its calculated cast and the MTV aesthetic. Now there will probably be an update of the material soon. Warner Bros. has commissioned a new version, according to “Variety”.

However, the project is currently at an early stage. Matthew López, who is also a playwright, will rewrite the story of a famous singer who is threatened by a perverted fan and then protected and cared for amorous by a bodyguard specially hired to protect her.

While no cast has been announced for the remake yet, rumors of possible pairings have risen over the years, from Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to Channing Tatum and Cardi B.

“Bodyguard” is so effective because it is so calculated

“Bodyguard” is remembered simply because the romantic thriller (or is it more of a tense romance?) Produced the best-selling soundtrack of all time. “I Will Always Love You” became a mega hit. Whitney Houston had finally risen to become the greatest singer in the world, but also mirrored her own star situation in a very unironic way. That fitted in just as well as Kevin Costner’s not exactly ambiguous masculinity.









However, “Bodyguard” got relevance through his attempt to uncompromisingly collide two different social realities (namely that of the aloof diva Rachel Marron and that of the hard and honest working Frank Farmer) and also to increase erotic tension. In addition, the romance plot developed into a crime film, albeit a somewhat unscrupulous media satire and a kind of post-modern western scenario.

Who could play a new Rachel Marron?

Whether these prerequisites, which are inherent in many cynical 90s films, are suitable for a remake is already doubtful. Especially since the material would have to prove itself in an entirely new way in the field of tension of a new sensitivity for gender identities, mental impairment and structural racism.

After all, the original lives from a thoroughly conservative narrative constellation. And from a superstar who is not that easy to double in this form. Since a white actress who is also a musician is out of the question for obvious reasons, only a few candidates would be conceivable: Rihanna? Beyoncé? Or how about Janelle Monaé?

In the meantime, British actress Naomi Ackie (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”) will slip into the skin of Whitney Houston in the biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody”. The film will be shown on Netflix.