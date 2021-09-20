BKH Kaufbeuren: With electricity against depression – Current Allgäu-Nachrichten

Electro-pulse therapy was frowned upon for decades, but is now being used again. How the treatment works and who will benefit from it.

“It felt as if someone had shaken a dusty spot in my brain free,” recalls a woman from the Allgäu region of her treatment last spring. “I was probably already depressed as a child, only that was not what they called it back then,” suspects the woman, who wants to remain anonymous. Too often she had to experience “that there is little understanding for my illness”. She is now almost 60, has survived a suicide attempt and has been inpatient at the district hospital (BKH) several times in the past ten years. Kaufbeuren.

Neither psychotherapy nor medication had long-term success with her, “I felt better at times, but the depression kept coming back”. So she decided to try electroconvulsive therapy, or ECT for short, decided: “At some point I suffered so much that practically every means was fine.” After the first session, she felt a change, “after eight times I suddenly had no drive like I had for years,” she recalls.

Film leads to skepticism

“We are the only clinic in the Allgäuthat EKT offers, ”says Dr. Albert Putzhammer, Medical Director of the Clinic for Psychiatry, Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics at the BKH Kaufbeuren. The procedure has been used there since April. But the method was frowned upon for decades. Putzhammer suspects that the film “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, in which Jack Nicholson is tortured rather than cured with electric shocks, may have contributed to this. But today’s application has nothing in common with this representation, explains anesthetist Petra Pohlmeyer. In addition to the anesthesia, the patients are given a drug so that the muscles do not twitch due to the electrical impulses.

“We see good treatment successes in severely depressive patients,” says Dr. Stefan Brai, senior physician at the BKH: Even with patients who hardly respond or not at all to psychotropic drugs or who cannot tolerate the drugs. This is why ECT is particularly useful for older people. “Usually an improvement quickly becomes apparent, even in patients who are considered therapy-resistant,” adds deputy senior physician Boris Schmalz. The effectiveness of ECT is well proven by studies. 80 to 90 percent of severely depressed people without pretreatment would respond, while those who had previously been unsuccessfully treated were still 50 to 60 percent. Brai is in favor of using ECT earlier – “not only when all other attempts at therapy have failed”. The treatment works quickly and with few side effects. This should be pointed out to patients. If someone decides against it, medication and psychotherapy should be offered second. There is no such thing as a “compulsory ECT”.









Patients are never alone

Side effects usually pass quickly: “Some patients are excited beforehand, and immediately afterwards some complain of headaches or dizziness,” says medical assistant Nicole Nick, who also looks after the patients while they wake up from short anesthesia. “It helped that someone was with me after the treatment,” says one patient. Some time ago she broke off an attempt to be treated via ECT in another clinic: “I felt helpless and alone there.”

From preparation to waking up, an ECT treatment only takes 25 minutes, the current impulses themselves only 30 to 60 seconds. The therapy is initially carried out in an inpatient setting – eight to 15 times with an interval of a few days. “After discharge, some come for maintenance ECT every two weeks in order to stabilize the success of the treatment,” explains Putzhammer.

This is how the ECT works

According to the Max Planck Institute for Psychiatry, ECT is currently the most effective method for treating severe depressive and psychotic illnesses. It often helps when psychotherapy and medication have failed.

The treatment is performed under short anesthesia. The brain is stimulated with electrical impulses for a few seconds via electrodes on the scalp. This causes a strong release of messenger substances, nerve growth factors and hormones – the formation of new nerve cells is stimulated.

To be on the safe side, the patient’s blood values ​​are examined before the ECT and an ECG and an MRI of the brain are performed.

In Kaufbeuren, specialists in psychiatry from the BKH and anesthetists from the Kaufbeuren Clinic carry out the ECT together.

