Bitcoin world power? – El Salvador Has Third Most Crypto ATMs In The World By CoinTelegraph



Bitcoin world power? – El Salvador has the third most crypto ATMs in the world



El Salvador is home to the third most crypto ATMs in the world behind the USA and Canada, which means that it also provides almost 70% of all crypto ATMs in all of South America.

As the data from Coin ATM Radar show, with the rapid increase to 205 crypto ATMs, the small Central American country has now even displaced Great Britain from third place in the world rankings. The reason for the sudden expansion is that it was intended to create an infrastructure for Bitcoin transactions and the conversion between and US dollars.

Statista data from August 16 shows that El Salvador has set up 201 crypto ATMs in just one month. Before that, the small state with only 4 Bitcoin ATMs was 43rd in the world.

