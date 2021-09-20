Bitcoin under 40,000 euros, the rest of the crypto market clearly in the red

Again a red Monday after a few good weeks: Bitcoin slipped back below the 40,000 euro mark on Monday night, where the “digital gold” has been able to stay well above it for most of the past few weeks. But currently traders do not want to pay more than this 40,000 euros per BTC, a minus of 5 percent makes Bitcoin drop significantly.

The rest of the crypto market loses even more on Monday morning. Newcomer Solana, hit by a failure in the last week after enormous price increases, is currently the most clearly behind in the top 10, at a whopping 12 percent. Ethereum is also clearly in the red with around seven percent – the price of more than 3,000 euros is clearly lost, now it is heading towards 2,700.









Overall, almost all crypto assets are in the red compared to the previous week, which underlines the downward trend. Only the newcomer Avalanche (AVAX) can still show a plus in the seven-day comparison. AVAX is driven by the market as another Ethereum alternative and has almost climbed into the top 10 on the crypto charts. As reported, some prominent investors, including Polychain, Three Arrows Capital, R / Crypto Fund, Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Collab + Currency, and Lvna Capital, are behind Avalanche and helped promote the AVAX token to the top.

Overall, the movements in platform tokens for smart contract networks such as Ether, SOL, AVAX or DOT appear to be the most exciting, as there is currently a real scramble for the best developers in this area. These are being wooed to become part of the ecosystems. However, Ethereum is still by far the largest and most important platform for DeFi applications.