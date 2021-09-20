Bitcoin: The cryptocurrency fails because of the resistance at $ 48,500 | Markets

Bitcoin (Bitcoin 43,509.00 -7.79%) failed to break the resistance at $ 48,500 again. After the failed attempt, the price even fell below the support zone at $ 46,200.

The big winners over the past 30 days include Hex (HEX), Avalanche (AVAX) and Algorand (ALGO). The market capitalization of the cryptos is just over 2.02 trillion. and the total value of decentralized finance (DeFi) is just over $ 86 billion. The dominance of Bitcoin is 42.5% and Ethereum is 18.6%.

Self-monitoring and regulation

On the popular NFT marketplace OpenSea, front running was uncovered by analyzing the blockchain, which is public, and regulated by the community itself.

OpenSea’s products boss was forced to leave the leading NFT marketplace due to community pressure after an on-chain analysis by Twitter user @ZuwuTV showed it was anticipating NFT listings. Blockchains are nothing more than public, unalterable databases.

OpenSea collections that were publicly marketed on the website were purchased in advance and sold as they were released. The profit from insider trading was 19 ETH.

Although these events are unfortunate, they show the blockchain’s ability to increase efficiency. Investigating possible insider trading in traditional finance ties up enormous resources.

In contrast, there is the analysis of a Twitter user, which is basically free. It is also becoming clear that purchases on decentralized, public, and open databases have huge benefits beyond the headline-making benefits such as decentralization and scarcity.

High-flyer sets out

The Solana network went down for over a day. After an almost exponential price development over the last 180 days – the price rose from under $ 20 to almost $ 200 – and an unstoppable adaptation, there was a significant failure due to a temporary instability.









The cause of the standstill was initially unclear. But in a post-mortem, a large spike in transactions that flooded the queue and stopped the network was identified as the cause.

Solana is very popular as an alternative to Ethereum, especially among institutional investors. The most recent outage is a prime example of how the price of a project can be way ahead of its development.

Fake partnership as an invitation to the SEC

Fake news about a partnership between Walmart (WMT 144.73 -0.21%) and Litecoin let the price ride a roller coaster. Big news companies pounced on a fake media release that a partnership between the altcoin Litecoin and Walmart would be established.

Litecoin price skyrocketed after the media fireworks before true coverage calmed the market and the price stabilized at previous levels. The fact that an altcoin like Litecoin should be Walmart’s choice seemed implausible to many observers, as Bitcoin is the superior payment solution based on blockchain technology over the Lightning network like in El Salvador or stablecoins.

El Salvador brings crypto ATMs to the US

El Salvador, which was the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, has brought its Chivo Bitcoin ATMs to several US cities. This should make transfers abroad to friends and family in the South American country easier, faster and, above all, cheaper.

It is estimated that Salvadorans pay $ 400 million annually in transfer fees to intermediaries. In 2018, remittances, which came mostly from the US, accounted for over 21% of El Salvador’s gross domestic product.

90% of investors are interested in digital assets and cryptos

Fidelity Digital Assets, the division of global asset manager Fidelity that specializes in cryptocurrencies, has published the results of a survey in which over 1000 investors from around the world were asked.

According to the report, 90% of the surveyed investors found digital assets attractive, especially because of their “high potential for appreciation”. Eight out of ten also believed that digital assets could belong in a portfolio.