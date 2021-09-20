Bitcoin price and stock markets fall: is there a crash?

The Bitcoin price fell today along with the SP 500 and the DAX Futures Index.

According to our technical analysis, the Bitcoin price will probably fall first. The latest news could also mean that we could see a downward trend on the international markets.

Chinese company causes unrest in the markets

The second largest Chinese real estate company Evergrande announced last week (September 15, 2021) that it could no longer pay its liabilities. The company has more than $ 300 billion under management. Some investors believe that this could be the beginning of the next crisis and that the company’s bankruptcy, like the Lehmann bankruptcy in 2008, could trigger a chain reaction. The Shanghai Composite Index fell sharply last week.

The DAX and SP 500 futures fell this morning. We have already written that a correction of the SP 500 could probably lead to a correction of the Bitcoin price, since the course of the Bitcoin price and the stock markets are related. A further correction in the markets is to be expected, at least in the short term. It is still open at the moment whether we will see a longer correction phase.

Let’s take a look at the technical analysis to see how far bitcoin price could fall.

Bitcoin price forecast long-term outlook

The Bitcoin price has risen slightly in the last week. The weekly closing price was slightly above the opening price.

However, the weekly chart tends to look bearish. The BTC price has fallen below a descending support line and has validated it as resistance several times. In addition, the resistance line intersects with the trend line of the Supertrend indicator.

However, the MACD and RSI give us some clues that the trend is tending to be bearish. The MACD is giving us a bearish reversal signal and the RSI has risen above 50.

The price trend tends to look bearish and the indicators do not give us any clear signals. So we have to look at the low timeframes so that we can get more clues as to which direction the trend is going to take.

BTC price chart TradingView

Bitcoin is losing support

The daily chart also looks bearish. The Bitcoin price is currently above the horizontal support area at USD 44,000. The technical indicators look bearish. The RSI has fallen below 50. In addition, the MACD is almost in negative territory. Furthermore, the supertrend indicator also signals that the trend is bearish.









Bitcoin Price Forecast Chart TradingView

On the 6-hour chart, you can see that the Bitcoin price has fallen below the smaller support level at $ 47,000. The closing price of the penultimate candle is also well below the opening price. This also suggests that the short-term trend is bearish.

Also, both the RSI and the MACD look bearish. The RSI has fallen below 50 and the MACD is in negative territory.

BTC price chart TradingView

Wave analysis

The Bitcoin course has probably just completed the B-wave of an ABC correction structure (orange). That is why the BTC price will probably fall for the first time during the C wave.

The two most likely price targets for the bottom of the C wave are $ 42,630 and between $ 38,350 and $ 38,750, respectively. There is the 0.618 Fib retracement level.

BTC Price Forecast Chart TradingView

