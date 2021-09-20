Bitcoin in the wake – this brand has to hold up now

The markets were downhill across the board at the beginning of the week: After the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong had lost more than three percent, Europe and the USA were also off to a weak start. That doesn’t leave the crypto market indifferent either.

Even with Bitcoin and Co, the red signs clearly dominate on Monday morning. While the overall market has lost more than six percent on a 24-hour basis, Bitcoin is still comparatively brave with a minus of around five percent.

Still, hopes of a breakout above the resistance around $ 48,500 and an acceleration in the upward move are dampened. Instead, it looks like a retest of the 200-day line and the support zone between $ 45,000 and $ 44,000 in the short term. As long as these brands hold, the overall chart remains clearly bullish.

The fact that Bitcoin and the entire crypto market have a high correlation with the global stock markets has recently been observed more and more frequently. However, this is primarily a psychological phenomenon, as the actual interdependence between the traditional financial world and the crypto market is still comparatively low. The systemic risks are therefore lower than in traditional financial markets.









Of course, this does not change the short-term losses that slow down the rebound of Bitcoin and Co once again. Investors with a long-term perspective will not be alarmed by this, however, and will stick with it. Courageous newcomers can continue to build up a small position as a speculative addition to the securities account if they stabilize.