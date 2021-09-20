Bitcoin & Co. under pressure due to gloomy market sentiment

The concerns about the financial problems of the real estate developer Evergrande from China are reflected in the Bitcoin course.

The gloomy mood on the financial markets at the start of the week also weighed heavily on crypto currencies such as Bitcoin. The Bitcoin price fell on the Bitstamp trading platform by around 8 percent to around $ 43,200 (around 36,670 euros). At the beginning of September, the oldest and largest digital currency in terms of market value had cost more than $ 50,000.









Not only Bitcoin, but also other crypto systems such as Ether, XRP or Dogecoin came under heavy pressure on Monday. In some cases, the courses fell by a double-digit percentage. The market value of all currently 12,000 digital currencies fell below the two trillion dollar mark. The spring record of around $ 2.5 trillion is currently out of reach.

Concerns about the financial problems of real estate developer Evergrande from China were cited as the reason for the price losses. Investors fear negative effects on the economic stability of the world’s second largest economy. Digital values ​​like Bitcoin are considered risky financial assets, the prices of which can fluctuate significantly. A gloomy stock market sentiment therefore usually also weighs on digital forms of investment.

(APA / dpa)