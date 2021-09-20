BITCOIN chart analysis: Bitcoin 44000 are important

The Bitcoin had left the sideways trend upwards at 40,000.

The Bitcoin had left the sideways trend upwards at 40,000. After that, it formed a downtrend that needs to be broken up to make new highs. In the short term, it moves sideways, the 44,000 below are important, which must not be undercut.

Since this is a daily chart, you can only show a snapshot of the DAX in this form. That is why everyone has to continue drawing the trend lines themselves and observe where the resistance is on the next day.

It is important not only to orientate oneself on chart technology, but also to use indicators of a trading system, since they show the direction without emotion and cannot be influenced like humans.









