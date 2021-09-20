Monday, September 20, 2021
HomeNewsBitcoin and Ethereum with high losses at the beginning of the week
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum with high losses at the beginning of the week

By Hasan Sheikh
0
59




Day trader charts

© Getty Images / MysteryShot / istockphoto

The cryptocurrency market faced a sharp decline in most assets on Monday. There are many reasons.

The course of Bitcoin fell by about on Monday, according to Coinmarketcap eight percent on around $ 43,200, but has already recovered slightly in the course of the day and is now at 43,800 US dollars (as of Monday evening). At the beginning of September, the oldest and largest digital currency in terms of market value still had more than $ 50,000 cost.

But not only the price of Bitcoin went down on Monday, also that of Ethereum, Cardano, Tether, Litecoin, XRP or Dogecoin lost value. In some cases, the courses even fell by a double-digit percentage.

Several reasons for burglary

as reason Concerns about the financial problems of the large real estate developer were responsible for the sharp price losses Evergrande from China called. Investors fear negative effects on the economic stability of the world’s second largest economy. While some observers have dubbed China’s Evergrande Crisis “Lehman’s Moment,” Messari’s Mira Christanto says such fears are exaggerated.




But there were other potential reasons for the poor course on Monday. the Federal Reserve meeting, which is due to take place this week, is also considered an uncertainty for cryptocurrencies. The US government could declare stablecoins a risk to the financial system.

© Coinmarketcap

FuturesTied to the S&P 500 Index, Wall Street’s main stock index and global benchmark for risk assets, trade 1 percent lower, while similarly large losses are seen in European stock indices and stocks in Hong Kong and Japan.

Digital values ​​like Bitcoin are considered extremely risky financial assets, the prices of which can fluctuate significantly. A gloomy stock market sentiment therefore usually weighs on the new types of digital investment.

You can read more news about Bitcoin and other crypto currencies on our crypto channel futurezone.at/krypto.


Previous articleHow good is the patrol for two?
Next articleMeryl Streep’s great-grandfather came from Kerns
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv