Bitcoin and Ethereum with high losses at the beginning of the week

The course of Bitcoin fell by about on Monday, according to Coinmarketcap eight percent on around $ 43,200, but has already recovered slightly in the course of the day and is now at 43,800 US dollars (as of Monday evening). At the beginning of September, the oldest and largest digital currency in terms of market value still had more than $ 50,000 cost.

But not only the price of Bitcoin went down on Monday, also that of Ethereum, Cardano, Tether, Litecoin, XRP or Dogecoin lost value. In some cases, the courses even fell by a double-digit percentage.

Several reasons for burglary

as reason Concerns about the financial problems of the large real estate developer were responsible for the sharp price losses Evergrande from China called. Investors fear negative effects on the economic stability of the world’s second largest economy. While some observers have dubbed China’s Evergrande Crisis “Lehman’s Moment,” Messari’s Mira Christanto says such fears are exaggerated.









But there were other potential reasons for the poor course on Monday. the Federal Reserve meeting, which is due to take place this week, is also considered an uncertainty for cryptocurrencies. The US government could declare stablecoins a risk to the financial system.