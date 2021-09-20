Bitcoin and Co: Red alert on the crypto market

The weak guidelines on the international stock markets are also putting pressure on the crypto market. Bitcoin and Co have accelerated their downward trend over the course of the day and recorded losses in the double-digit percentage range on Monday afternoon.

The market cap of the entire crypto market drops by more than ten percent to around 1.88 trillion dollars on a 24-hour basis. Bitcoin is also increasing its losses in step with the overall market. With a minus of around eight percent, it has meanwhile torn the support zone in the range between 44,000 and 45,000 dollars and is currently trading below the correction low from the previous week at 43,591 dollars.

If a short-term rebound fails, the horizontal support in the $ 42,500 area threatens to be tested again. Support awaits in the area of ​​the 40,000 lap mark. According to information from the industry portal cointelegraph.com Bargain hunters have built a veritable bulwark on the large Binance crypto exchange with numerous purchase orders that could slow the relapse.

Heavy losses on many altcoins



Compared to some of the top altcoins, Bitcoin is still doing relatively well. In the top 10 by market cap alone, five coins recorded losses in the double-digit percentage range over a 24-hour period: Polkadot (-14.4 percent), XRP (-13.4 percent), Solana (-13.4 percent), Dogecoin (-11.8 percent) and Cardano (-11.0 percent). However, they had previously posted significantly larger profits than the Bitcoin.

Industry observers point to the fear of a collapse of the Chinese real estate company Evergrande as the reason, which caused an extremely bad mood in the markets worldwide on Monday and quickly jumped over to the crypto market. There is no further, industry-specific explanation that would justify the heavy sell-off at Bitcoin and Co.

Crypto cops are calm



Industry observers such as the crypto trader and analyst Rekt Capital are stressedly relaxed despite the significant losses: “This bitcoin dip is not extreme,” he writes via Twitter. “Your emotional reaction shouldn’t be extreme either.”

Other experts point out that the crypto market, due to its comparatively low connection with the traditional financial system, bears a lower systemic risk in the event of a bankruptcy of Evergrande and a chain reaction that may be triggered by it.

For crypto fans and investors, today’s sell-off represents another test of patience, as hopes of a continuation of the technical recovery in Bitcoin and Co are again dampened. However, it is important that there is no crypto-specific problem behind the losses and that the fundamental situation remains positive. Therefore, THE SHAREHOLDER currently sees no need for action and remains bullish in the long term.