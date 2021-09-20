Binance: New allegations of insider trading and market manipulation



The crypto exchange Binance is one of the big climbers of the Bitcoin and Co. boom, but the company, which was founded in China and is now based in Malta, is always in the focus of financial watchdogs. There are currently new serious allegations in the room.





Because Binance is currently grappling with allegations that it may have exploited its own crypto trading platform to conduct unfair deals. According to sources from the business portal Bloomberg, US authorities have expanded their investigation of Binance to include possible insider trading and market manipulation.

However, so far there have been no direct charges against Binance; the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) initially carried out witness surveys to clarify, for example, where Binance servers are located and whether US authorities can even take action.

Derivatives, money laundering and more

The allegations or the possible investigations are not the first to examine Binance: The US authority responsible for futures and options markets had already started investigations into the sale of derivatives linked to cryptocurrencies.

Here, CFTC looks at Binance’s internal data to determine whether the sale of such derivatives has violated US guidelines – because such transactions require registration and it is not clear whether this was done in accordance with the rules in the case of Binance or not. expires. That is not all: The US tax authorities also have Binance in their sights, because the platform is also being checked with regard to money laundering.









Whether something will actually come of this is open: Because the US authorities have reportedly been targeting the platform for months and also want to take their time to substantiate allegations – or to drop the investigations if they are not in hand Has. Binance itself rejects everything and announced, among other things, that it is pursuing a “zero tolerance” approach to insider trading and the like.

