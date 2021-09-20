Binance Launchpool and Launchpad – this is how you earn money with them, these are the differences – Block-Builders.de





The leading crypto exchange Binance has two programs, Launchpool and Launchpad, to spread new cryptocurrencies. Binance offers investors such good chances of winning.

Binance customers of the world’s largest crypto exchange have mostly already had good experiences with the local launch pool and / or launchpad. Anyone who invested in new cryptocurrencies via Binance Launchpad could look forward to big profits. And those who showed interest in new cryptocurrencies via the Binance Launchpool were also often rewarded with significant increases in value. To clarify the differences, let’s take a look at the details:

Binance Launchpad – with IEOs to become an innovation leader

In January 2019, Binance announced that it would launch promising cryptocurrencies for the first time via the new launchpad. Binance started with BitTorrent Token (BTT), followed by projects such as Polygon (MATIC) and Axie Infinity (AXS). The term Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) has become established for the method that Binance uses with the Launchpad.

An IEO at Binance means that you as an investor can exclusively buy new Altcoins if you deposit collateral (usually in Binance Coin (BNB)). Binance sells the new tokens via a multi-fine-tuned lottery system and the IEOs have always been oversubscribed many times. Its success is based on the fact that Binance carefully selected the projects pushed via the launchpad and, in the short and medium term, generated splendid returns for investors.

At MATIC, for example, you would be up by almost 50,000 percent if the polygon purchased from Binance IEO has held up to this day. But even those who immediately sold the MATIC allocated at the IEO in April 2019 could expect a profit of a good 200 percent. Because with an IEO, Binance combines the commitment to list the new Altcoins at the same time. This process meets the great demand and so the projects accepted at Binance Launchpad are quickly in the plus.

The Binance Launchpad concept has so far brought advantages for everyone involved: The new projects receive publicity and, via the IEO, start-up capital is comparatively easy. Binance demonstrates innovation through IEOs and motivates customers to keep Binance Coin (BNB) as a prerequisite for participating in IEOs. As an investor, you can rely on Binance Launchpad’s professional preselection of the projects presented there and hope for consistently good short-term profit opportunities and medium-term dream returns.









Binance Launchpool – Getting started with DeFi made easy

The Binance Launchpool started in September 2020 in response to the increasingly important DeFi division in the crypto industry. The Binance Launchpool focuses on DeFi projects and customers don’t even have to buy the young tokens there. At Binance Launchpool you will be rewarded for staking established Altcoins such as BNB or Binance USD (BUSD). The respective DeFi tokens, which are also listed on Binance at the same time, are then distributed to credits brought in at the Binance Launchpool.

With projects like ALICE, ALPHA or REEF, the Binance Launchpool has already yielded returns of more than 1,000 percent. The program has got around in the DeFi division and there are once again advantages for everyone involved. Young DeFi tokens receive attention and Binance as a stock exchange, investors get promising coins without active financial commitment, Binance binds customers and DeFi to itself.

Binance Launchpad and Launchpool in practice

Of course, you need a customer account with Binance to participate in Launchpool and / or Launchpad. In addition, a balance in Binance Coin is almost always necessary and, with Binance Launchpad, the willingness to invest in a new token is required. But that was almost it.

Binance always announces new projects on its homepage and from there it is only a few clicks of the mouse to log into Launchpool or Launchpad for ongoing promotions. Alternatively, you can check under the menu item Binance Launchpad at any time whether and which projects are currently being offered. Here at Block Builders, too, we often draw attention to new opportunities at Binance.

Conclusion: Launchpad and Launchpool from Binance

In June 2021, Binance did the math and came up with impressive results in terms of Launchpool and Launchpad: Both programs together had distributed coins worth around 143 million US dollars, which were worth almost one billion US dollars in the summer of 2021. The return at Binance Launchpad for investors who remained patient was an average of over 1,000 percent and at Launchpool it was still well over 100 percent. You have to keep in mind that Binance Launchpad has been live 18 months longer than Launchpool.

From our own experience, we can make a clear recommendation for Binance Launchpad and Launchpool. There are no hidden fees and the IEOs at Binance Launchpad are just as transparent as the farming / staking at Binance Launchpool. With both programs, you come into contact with innovative approaches in the crypto industry early on and, with clever timing, benefit from very attractive chances of winning.

If you don't have a Binance account yet, you can set up one here and save 10% fees, you can find out everything you need to know here.