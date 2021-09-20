Billie Eilish shows fans her new style – and breaks Instagram record

Billie Eilish has now presented her new hair color to her fans on Instagram. The style change could hardly have been better received. Image: ap

Just a few days ago, Billie Eilish triumphed again at the Grammys, now she caused a massive stir with a post on Instagram: After years with green and black hair, the singer presented her followers with a style change that has it all. The reactions went through the roof immediately and gave the 19-year-old a record on the platform.

After Grammy win: Billie Eilish is now blonde

“Pinch me,” wrote the “Bad Guy” interpreter and added a spectacular photo to her contribution. Suddenly she can be seen with blonde hair – an unusual sight that the fans are obviously celebrating. In just six minutes there were a million likes. This has never happened before on Instagram!

Now fans are speculating that Billie may have been wearing a wig for the past few weeks. At the Grammys on the weekend, she showed herself with green and black hair, and she wore a bucket hat. The change could possibly also be related to a new project by the singer, but the star is currently still in silence. An upcoming film role, for example, does not seem to be ruled out.









Billie Eilish has already announced a change of type

However, the makeover is not really surprising. Last December, Billie Eilish announced on social networks that she would change her hair color after the documentary “The World’s a Little Blurry” appeared. In this context she even spoke of the “end of an era”.

Now it remains to be seen what the new era will bring with it. At least a new album shouldn’t be too long in coming. During the Corona lockdown, the singer allegedly recorded various songs.

Until the release, the fans will enjoy Billie’s blonde hair extensively. Comments like “Beautiful!” or “I think I’m in love” can be found on Instagram in abundance. On top of that, it is teeming with heart-eye emojis.

