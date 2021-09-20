Monday, September 20, 2021
HomeNewsBillie Eilish shows fans her new style - and breaks Instagram record
News

Billie Eilish shows fans her new style – and breaks Instagram record

By Arjun Sethi
0
83




Billie Eilish has now presented her new hair color to her fans on Instagram. The style change could hardly have been better received.

Billie Eilish has now presented her new hair color to her fans on Instagram. The style change could hardly have been better received.

Image: ap

03/18/2021, 11:28 amMarch 18, 2021, 2:49 pm

Just a few days ago, Billie Eilish triumphed again at the Grammys, now she caused a massive stir with a post on Instagram: After years with green and black hair, the singer presented her followers with a style change that has it all. The reactions went through the roof immediately and gave the 19-year-old a record on the platform.

After Grammy win: Billie Eilish is now blonde

“Pinch me,” wrote the “Bad Guy” interpreter and added a spectacular photo to her contribution. Suddenly she can be seen with blonde hair – an unusual sight that the fans are obviously celebrating. In just six minutes there were a million likes. This has never happened before on Instagram!

Now fans are speculating that Billie may have been wearing a wig for the past few weeks. At the Grammys on the weekend, she showed herself with green and black hair, and she wore a bucket hat. The change could possibly also be related to a new project by the singer, but the star is currently still in silence. An upcoming film role, for example, does not seem to be ruled out.




Billie Eilish has already announced a change of type

However, the makeover is not really surprising. Last December, Billie Eilish announced on social networks that she would change her hair color after the documentary “The World’s a Little Blurry” appeared. In this context she even spoke of the “end of an era”.

Now it remains to be seen what the new era will bring with it. At least a new album shouldn’t be too long in coming. During the Corona lockdown, the singer allegedly recorded various songs.

Until the release, the fans will enjoy Billie’s blonde hair extensively. Comments like “Beautiful!” or “I think I’m in love” can be found on Instagram in abundance. On top of that, it is teeming with heart-eye emojis.

(ju)

“The lion’s den”: Maschmeyer waddles Kofler off after comparing sects – and threatens him on TV

It was actually about a world sensation: paper that can be used as wallpaper to replace heating. But because of a small detail, Carsten Maschmeyer and Georg Kofler got into each other’s hair on “Die Höhle der Löwen” on Vox …

Kohpa’s pitch in episode two of the new season “The Lions’ Den” got off to a promising start with a steep assertion: “Paper conducts electricity.” With Kohpa, the founders had developed a sustainable paper with recycled carbon fibers. The advantage of the new technology: “Kohpa Therm is the first heating paper on the market.”

Paper engineer Walter Reichel and his colleague Peter Helfer provided the proof, of course, with a hands-on demonstration. “Then …

Link to the article


Previous articleAre they even going to get out of Madame Tussauds now?
Next articleThese men look better today than they used to be
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv