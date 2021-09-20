Billie Eilish Music Pack brings their greatest hits





With Billie Eilish and Virtual Reality, two pop culture phenomena of our time come together in the latest Beat Saber Music Pack.

If you actually managed to miss Billie Eilish, here is a brief preliminary information: The US singer and songwriter has been cleaning up the charts and all awards in the music industry for around five years. Her clothing style has long been considered a statement for the body positivity movement and was a role model especially for girls and young women.

Billie Eilish Music Pack for Beat Saber comes with lots of hits

Now Eilish’s music style from pop, trap and alternative / indie rock can prove itself in the VR rhythm game Beat Saber: From September 21st you can pull the lightsabers and groove your way through hit songs from Eilish’s first two albums “Happier Than Ever” or “When we all fall asleep, where do we go?”.

The Billie Eilish Music Pack for Beat Saber will be released simultaneously for Oculus Quest (2) and PC-VR. Oculus promises a total of ten songs from Eilish’s greatest hits, which you can buy individually or as a package.

The price for individual songs will be around two euros, the entire package should cost around twelve euros (12.99 US dollars). Oculus should release the full song list later today or tomorrow at launch.

The eleventh paid Music Pack with Billie Eilish follows on from Beat Saber DLCs by:

Install Beat Saber Custom Songs for Oculus Quest and PC-VR

You don’t like any of the Music Packs or have you already sabered them all to nirvana and back? Then have a look at these Custom Songs instructions, with which you can import custom songs created by so-called “mappers” into the game using mods.

Custom songs work for the Oculus Quest and PC-VR versions. Playstation VR owners are left out. Unfortunately, custom songs do not support Beat Saber’s new multiplayer mode.

