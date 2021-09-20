Ben Affleck: He’s wearing the same watch that Jennifer Lopez gave him in 2002 – but which model is it?

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the 2003 Sundance Film Festival. Getty Images

If you zoom in close enough, you can make out recognizable features. The barrel-shaped case and the crazy numbers are a clear indication. A watch like this is almost certainly the work of virtuoso Franck Muller. Paul Boutros, head of the watch department for America at the Phillips auction house, confirmed that at least the dial is 100 percent from Franck Muller.

Patrick Maffeo, a manager of Barmakian Jewelers, who sell Franck Muller, added, “This definitely looks like a Franck Muller Center Curvex.” But both Boutros and Maffeo agree that the bracelet on Affleck’s watch is unidentifiable – most likely a retrofit. “The bracelet doesn’t appear to be a Franck Muller bracelet,” Maffeo said. “I’ve never seen this bracelet.” (Also read: Rolex: Roger Federer shows his GMT-Master II)

The “Curvex” is very similar to the watch on Affleck’s wrist except for the three lines of text that appear on the dial – two curved lines at the top and bottom and a flat one just above the center. While modern Curvex watches have a flatter crown, older editions have a slightly protruding crown, as pictured above.









Another good proof: the box that Lopez Affleck hands over in “Jenny From the Block” is very similar to the boxes that Franck Muller uses. When I contacted the brand, a representative confirmed almost all of my suspicions. “It actually appears to be a Franck Muller Curvex model with a third-party bracelet added,” they wrote in an email. “We never offered such a bracelet as a factory option.” So there you have it. (Also: Chris Evans: These spectacular watches are part of his collection)

The watch would also have made a lot of sense as a gift for a hot young actor in the early 2000s. “In the early 1990s, Franck Muller was a rising star – an independent watchmaker best known for making highly sophisticated watches,” says Boutros. By the end of the decade, Franck Muller watches were all the rage, with the Cintrée Curvex models, like this one spotted on Ben Affleck’s wrist, being the most sought-after. Muller’s luck has waned a bit over the past few years. But when Bennifer gets back together who says they can’t bring Franck Muller back too?

The article “Is Ben Affleck Wearing the Same Watch Jennifer Lopez Gave Him in 2002?” by Cam Wolf is originally on GQ.us appeared.

