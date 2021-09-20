Monday, September 20, 2021
Beauty star of the week: Eva Green

By Arjun Sethi
Snow White meets Hollywood glamor: The French ex-Bond girl exclusively reveals her best hair care and make-up secrets to us.

Dream mane, porcelain complexion and always extremely cool styled: No wonder that the French actress is one of the most coveted beauty testimonials in the industry.

Your secrets. The 35-year-old told us her best beauty secrets, from oil to sun protection and professional treatments for whale mane.

What role does your hair play in your overall look?
Eva Green: As an actress, of course, my hair is extremely important to me. The look often changes from film to film, but the hair must always be in top condition. For the red carpet, too, I love trying different styles.

Do you prefer to wear bright lipstick or smokey eyes at big events?
Green: People always say that you can’t have both. But with the right make-up artist, that’s no problem! I love red lipstick, a beautiful complexion and a reduced hairstyle, and the glam look is ready.

What is the secret of your dreamy mane?
Green: I recently discovered L’Oréal Professionnel’s Pro Fiber Treatment. The invigorating effect of the salon treatment really lasts for a long time. Especially when I’m filming, that’s perfect, because the hair can then be put under a lot of stress.




What things would you bring with you to the desert island?
Green: The Mythic Oil from L’Oreal Professionnel, a YSL lipstick, a pocket knife and my cell phone.

Which beauty trick did your mother give you?
Green: Never rub wet hair dry, this will result in split ends!

You are originally medium blonde. When was the last time you wore your natural hair color?
Green: I started coloring when I was 15 and have stuck with it. The darker hair makes my fair complexion shine.


How do you take care of your delicate skin?
Green: Technically, I’m almost a vampire! Therefore I always protect myself with SPF 50, e.g. B. from Skinceuticals and try to get as little sun as possible.


