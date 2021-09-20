Batman as a 4K UHD Blu-ray Steelbook in the test: classics in new splendor

Content (85%)

End of October 1989: If you turned on the television (there wasn’t anything else back then) and watched a news or, above all, cultural program, there seemed to be only one topic: Batman. With a hitherto unprecedented penetrance, the marketing of a movie penetrated all available media. The result was a hype that has hardly been achieved in cinema to this day – not even from the MCU’s assembled films.

What happened? Tim Burton had achieved a respectable indie success with Pee Wee’s adventure and Warner hired him to revive the adventure of the bat hero for the cinema (for the first time since the 1966 Batman keeps the world in suspense). When the visionary director succeeded in another hit with Beetlejuice, whose crude story and unique look are cult today and at that time generated a surprising $ 150 million in grossing, Warner was even more convinced. And so Burton was officially given the go-ahead to let comic book writer and fanatic Sam Hamm put his script into action.

Two actor cancellations later, Burton’s buddy Michael Keaton was also the main actor and Jack Nicholson actually revealed shortly before filming that he would take over the Joker. This coup caused a little sensation and the producing studio Warner saw a lucrative franchise in the making.

As a result, in 1989 the company concentrated completely on Batman and started a wave of marketing and merchandising that ultimately spread across the world. The sharply drawn bat logo in black with a golden border was emblazoned on every magazine, on numerous T-shirts, stickers, booklets, etc. Cinema-goers were invited to youth culture programs who had already seen the film more than 20 times in the cinema and were allowed to report on it, what makes the fascination – yes, the addiction to the film. From today’s point of view, the 400 million dollars in global earnings seem rather puny, but in 1989 Batmandamit was king. In the USA they even beat Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and broke several records at the same time. But the box office was only part of it. Much more impressive was the fact that there was no getting around the subject of Batman that year. So it’s no wonder that the merchandise for Burton’s movie made $ 750 million in worldwide sales – not bad for a movie that cost $ 35 million. And because Nicholson is a fox, he had a share in the contract written back then. Rumor has it that this brought him around $ 60 million. It is also astonishing that Burton was able to convince the hardcore fans. If they were initially extremely skeptical because they feared a comedy show in the style of the 1966 film with Burton and Keaton, the first doubters were already convinced with the teaser trailer. The finished film, which was emphatically gloomy and had absolutely nothing of silly humor, then led to frenetic cheers on the part of comic fans – and Burton could hardly have wished for a stronger accolade. To this day, the mix of dark looks, comic characters, classy set design and fast-paced action is a feast for the eyes for fantasy cinema fans. And the 4K UHD Blu-ray should further deepen that love.

Image quality (80%)

In the case of the first part of the series, the action is of course based on 35mm film material that has been newly scanned in 4K. At the time, all parts were recorded on analog film with Panaflex cameras, which has now been revised for the remastering process. In addition to the image, which is now native in 4K, the higher contrast dynamics HDR10 and an expanded color space within the framework of Rec. 2020 were integrated throughout.

Compared to the Blu-ray, which is included in the set and is also based on the new master, one can say for the UHD-BD that its attributes continue to apply, but everything is being dramatized a little more. Colors are even more intense – especially the red and brown tones. In addition, the black level remains intense and does not weaken. In contrast to the BD, drawing through in black is particularly successful.

Because where this no longer showed any details even after manipulating the brightness control on Nicholson’s coat, the UHD brings it out again with correct calibration. However, you have to be able to live with the sometimes very brown skin tones. Especially the scenes in which the Joker visits the businessmen and grills the board of directors or when he later meets Vicky in the restaurant, his face is already very dark brown. For one or the other taste this will be too much of a good thing.

The change in the color of Vicky’s dress, which she wears in the middle of the film, is very noticeable. It changes from turquoise green to petrol blue. The purple suit of the Joker now also has a slightly different and more intense color. The consistently better resolution, which makes the film look more authentic and cinematic, works well in principle. The old BD can’t keep up with that. Especially since the UHD again eliminates the overexposure problem with color distortions of the new BD and shows the window behind Alfred well drawn again (51’06). It is a shame that many scenes were simply recorded so blurred – and that does not only apply to the generally soft matte paintings as at the beginning of Chapter 5. Here, the UHD with its 4K base cannot bring out what was not originally possible. Overall, however, the UHD is the better choice compared to the new and old BD – with the exception of the sometimes slightly tanned faces.









Sound quality (90%)

The German audio tracks are unfortunately not updated with the remastered Blu-ray. For the first part there is therefore still only one 2.0 Dolby Digital track. Their dialogues sound correspondingly thin. You hardly hear the taxi calls from Papa Wayne at the beginning. His wife’s voice and young Bruce’s squeaky organ are also qualitatively subterranean. Fortunately, that changes a little as soon as the action jumps into the present. But even then, dialogues seem audibly chased by compression.

If you switch to the original track, it comes up with a new Atmos mix. And that already shows itself to be superior in the dialogues. They lack a bit of volume here, too, but they don’t sound compressed and come to the ear much cleaner. As soon as you deal with action scenes or the atmosphere in Gotham, the original track becomes very spatial and splits signals wonderfully to the different speakers. For Germans, the only recommendation here is to use a virtual upmixer that creates at least a little more space. A nice example of the difference can be heard after just ten minutes. Where the original sound track wonderfully places the work of the paramedics and the closing of the rear doors of the ambulance on the left front box, in German this is an undifferentiated frontal pulp, which often does not even offer the individual sounds. You have to look for the slamming of the door with an acoustic magnifying glass, for example (9’50) – no, by today’s standards that is really not a pleasant sound. And if you want to hear the differences as an example, test the beginning of chapter 30 and watch out for the fired weapon of the lone fighter or the shots by the Batmobile machine guns.

If we turn to the 3D sounds of the English Atmos mix, we have to express an absolute compliment here. They were by no means used to simply put everything upstairs in a gimmicky manner. The mix is ​​differentiated and logical: horns on the streets, Batman’s gadgets in the first scene, steam noises in the alleys, some hall acoustics when introducing Harvey Dent – it all makes perfect sense and does not serve the pattern: the main thing is a lot (illogical Signals) from above.

The same applies to ricochets in the warehouse after 25 minutes or sparks shortly afterwards. The ricochets on the open road, which have a hello-wake effect, are really violent (49’30). Just like the metal pipes in the accident after a little over an hour or the numerous sounds from the batwing in the finale. Batman may not have been explicitly designed for 3D sounds, which is why there is not always something going on here, but what has been mixed up here has a lot to offer.

German: Dolby Digital 2.0 (50%)

English: Dolby Atmos (75%)

Bonus (80%)

With the exception of the audio commentary, all of Batman’s bonus material is on the Blu-ray. And it is identical to that of the previous BD. So there’s an audio commentary with Tim Burton and a total of seven featurettes, some of which are multi-part. Among others: “On Set with Bob Kane”, “Legends of the Dark Knight”, “Shadows of the Bat”, “Batman: The Heroes”, “Batman: The Villains”, “Behind the Scenes” “The Complete Robin Storyboard Sequence ”as well as music videos. Of course, the Joker game / business card and a Batarang – a recreated Batman throwing star that comes with this limited edition – are particularly cool.

Overall Batman Rating (72%)

Anyone who hesitated about the 4K box of all four films may now be weak when the first part is first released on 4K UHD BD. The steelbook is chic, the gimmicks are very nice and the quality is really much better than that of the old Blu-ray. In any case, you can’t go wrong here.

“Batman” trailer: