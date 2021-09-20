Another new film is to come – which annoys Johnny Depp fans · KINO.de

Another “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie is reportedly planned. It is said to be a spin-off, but for Johnny Depp fans this is probably bad news.

With “Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge” we saw the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise for the last time on the big screen. After that it became quiet about the pirate series, but various projects are being planned in the background. First of all, a “Pirates of the Caribbean 6” film awaits us and, on top of that, another pirate flick in which “The Suicide Squad” star Margot Robbie takes the lead role.

You can stream “Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge” on Disney +.

As Giant Freaking Robot reports, a third film project is now in development and will appear exclusively on Disney +. The news page relies on an allegedly trustworthy insider source, but at the moment this should only be viewed as a rumor. The new project should be a “Pirates of the Caribbean” spin-off act, in which Johnny Depp will not be involved either, according to the site.

For several years, the actor has been accused of abusing his ex-wife Amber Heard. Disney has now separated from the actor and Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, has distanced himself from the Hollywood star. In addition, Depp lost his role as Grindelwald for the upcoming “Fantastic Beasts 3” film.

In the following you can see which highlights you absolutely have to see on Disney + Video:

Dune: Part 2 – What can we expect in the sequel?







Johnny Depp fans speak up

Despite the controversial headlines, the actor has various supporters on the Internet who are campaigning for the star to return as Jack Sparrow. A petition has already made the rounds in the past that garnered numerous signatures and called for Johnny Depp to be brought back to the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. Now fans are upset that the actor was also not considered for an alleged third project:

“To Disney and Disney + and everyone involved, I’m not going to watch Pirates of the Caribbean movies that don’t feature Johnny Depp.”

“That’s not good for Johnny Depp fans, including me! We have to bring the hashtag #NoJohnnyNoPirate into the trends! “

“I won’t watch any of it as long as Johnny Depp is not there !!”

“What’s the point of having a new story without Johnny Depp? I can’t watch the movies when someone else is playing Sparrow. #NoJohnnyNoPirates for me “

Johnny Depp definitely coined the successful “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise, but a return of the star is obviously out of the question for Disney. Since the pirate films offer more family-friendly entertainment, the mouse company probably doesn’t want anything to do with Depp’s scandals. The franchise will return anyway, even without Johnny Depp. Not much is known about the currently planned “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, but at least some projects await us in the future and we can be curious to see the response to those without their former star.

Now it’s your turn. How well do you know Disney movies? Find out here:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.