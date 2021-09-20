Monday, September 20, 2021
Anna Faris: She congratulates Chris Pratt on the engagement

By Vimal Kumar
Anna Faris
This is how she reacts to the engagement of her ex-husband Chris Pratt

Anna Faris + Chris Pratt

© Getty Images

Chris Pratt and ex-wife Anna Faris should still get along well after their divorce. But how does she feel about his new engagement?

Hollywood star Chris Pratt, 39, shared his joy with all his fans on Monday (January 14th). On Instagram, he brought the good news to the world that he and his girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, got engaged. A slap in the face for ex-wife Anna Faris, 42?

Chris Pratt received numerous congratulations

The commentators were of course not long in coming and congratulated in droves on the engagement. Including famous colleagues such as Jason Momoa, 29, (who apparently had no words because he just let himself be carried away with so many emojis with heartfelt eyes), “Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland, 22, (“Congratulations, brother”) and Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, (“I congratulate you two wonderful people. This is so wonderful!”).

Anna Faris: That’s what she said on Instagram

But his ex-wife Anna Faris also spoke up on Instagram. No trace of hurt vanity, jealousy or resentment. Instead, she also left her congratulations and wrote: “I am so happy for both of you! Congratulations!” A big gesture, considering that Anna Faris and Chris Pratt only separated in August 2017, the divorce was only finalized last year and the eight-year marriage also resulted in son James, 6. Faris, however, is said to have already found a new partner in cameraman Michael Barrett (48).

So Chris Pratt announced the engagement

“Sweet Katherine, I am so happy that you said yes,” Pratt wrote on Instagram about a photo of himself and Katherine that shows her in a warm hug. The fat clunk can be clearly seen on her ring finger. It goes on to say: “I am so excited to marry you.” The post ends with “Let’s go”. The couple has been in a relationship since summer 2018. The first photos of them at a picnic together appeared in June 2018. Pratt, however, kept relatively aloof about his new love. Only in mid-December did he lovingly congratulate her on her birthday via Instagram.

Katherine Schwarzenegger herself posted the same engagement picture as Pratt on Instagram. She wrote to her future husband: “My dearest. I would not want to spend this life with anyone else.” Sources used:Instagram, CodeList


