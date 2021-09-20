Angelina Jolie: Was that how she financed Pitt’s trial?

Monday, September 20, 2021
By Arjun Sethi
In addition, the longstanding divorce negotiations cost the mother of six who hired the dreaded celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser at the beginning of the War of the Roses against Brad and who is now said to have pissed off several lawyers, a fortune. Just last fall, Jolie’s attorney Priya Sopori, who most recently worked on the case with star attorney Samantha DeJean, ran away. Jolie is said to have had a falling out with water for a long time.

In order to make Brad Pitt a loser in the custody battle, the actress is now bringing up heavy artillery in court. According to media reports, Jolie is even willing to reveal evidence that Brad Pitt’s domestic violence is alleged to be.




Jolie had a valuable gift from Pitt auctioned

Now the gossip sheet claims National Enquirer, that Angelina Jolie sold her Winston Churchill painting to extend her legal battle with Brad Pitt. In early February it was announced that she was planning to auction a picture painted by former British Prime Minister Churchill in London. In the meantime, the Moroccan landscape has changed hands for an unbelievable 11.6 million US dollars, the equivalent of around 9.92 million euros.


