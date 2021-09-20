Angelina Jolie: The actress lives in her LA house so breathtaking and steeped in history

Angelina Jolie lives in a house steeped in history in Los Feliz

For the March 2021 issue of UK VOGUE, Craig McDean photographed Angelina Jolie at home on her Los Feliz estate, where the Oscar winner and her children self-isolated during the pandemic. However, this is not an ordinary Hollywood mansion. Rather, the 45-year-old lives on property that used to belong to Hollywood legend Cecil B. DeMille. “I wanted to be close to her father, who lives only five minutes away,” Jolie told Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful of her decision to move to the six-bedroom, ten-bath property in 2017. “What I love most is that there is no entertainment room, but rather lots of paths and places to walk and reflect. I feel very happy that we have that at this time.”

DeMille was, of course, one of the most prominent figures in 20th century Hollywood. He was known, perhaps more than any other director, for his lavish (and occasionally daring) productions allegedly aimed at educating the American public morally by highlighting the depravity of sin (a questionable tactic). His sets and costumes, however, were irresistible; One of its most notable stars, Gloria Swanson, once said that “working for Mr. DeMille was like playing at home in the world’s most expensive department store”. Today, many of his films have gone “out of style” – he had a penchant for biblical epics – and he is perhaps best remembered for starring himself in Billy Wilders Sunset Boulevard played. (“I’m ready for my close-up, Mr DeMille.”)

DeMille moved to the Beaux Arts mansion in Los Feliz shortly after relocating to the west coast to enter the motion picture industry and stayed there until his death in 1959. “Since I came to California in 1913 “I’ve never lived anywhere but Hollywood,” he wrote defiantly in his autobiography, published the year he died. “We have never been drawn to Beverly Hills, Bel Air or any other place that has become much more fashionable.”

While DeMille moved into the first house in what was then the Laughlin Park Subdivision, none other than Charlie Chaplin took the second villa in the neighborhood, which in a prospectus from 1915 called “a residential paradise on a noble elevation, a replica of Italy’s most beautiful garden, which is surrounded by a perfect car road connected with the city “was described.









Over the years, the DeMille and Chaplin grew closer, and DeMille bought the star’s home when he moved away in the mid-1920s. (“I felt a little bit pressured when I moved in,” Jolie told British VOGUE. “As if I snuck where DeMille and Chaplin were having a good time.”) He promptly hired Julia Morgan – a revolutionary American architect, known for her work on Hearst Castle – with the construction of a glass winter garden that was to connect the two houses. In the latter, he built a media room in which he held film screenings every evening of the week except Sundays – and encouraged everyone to laugh at terrible performances. The Garden of Eden-like grounds, which included an olive grove, featured in DeMille’s blockbuster films and commercials, while the house itself became a magnet for stars and starlets (and some notable politicians).

Today the DeMille and Chaplin properties are again divided into separate residences. Jolie and her family live in DeMille’s former home, on 2.1 acres of land. In addition to the 7,500-foot main house, the grounds include a tea house, studio, and pool house. The gardens, criss-crossed with jacaranda trees and a rose garden, slope down to a pool topped by arched fountains. There is a huge wine cellar in the basement – a necessary facility considering Jolie’s large Provencal vineyards. Perhaps the most notable feature of the home, however, is the view. The Griffith Observatory (a planetarium and location for many films and series) can be seen from the private terrace in front of the master bedroom. So if a house is suitable for a Hollywood icon, this one is it.

