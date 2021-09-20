Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt: With this official act, Shiloh offends Papa Brad

Four years after the Hollywood stars split up Brad Pitt (57) and Angelina Jolie (45) it looked like the divorce battle would finally settle down. Especially for their children Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14), and the twins Vivienne and Knox (12) that would be a triumph. But one of them now stabs his father in the back and takes Angelina’s side.

Daughter Shiloh sets an example in the Brad Pitt / Angelina Jolie divorce proceedings

Shiloh drops her double name and should now only be called Shiloh Jolie. Not Jolie-Pitt anymore, like the rest of the kids. A source told US Weekly how painful it was for Brad. “Family is everything to him. It hurts very, very much.”

