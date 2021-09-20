An apology after 20 years

Justin Timberlake, 40, takes a not insignificant part in a currently much discussed documentary, which deals with the immaturity of his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, 39, employed. “Framing Britney Spears” is the name of the New York Times documentary, which initially only aired in the USA, which raises the question of why a superstar like Spears still has a well-functioning career, but not about her schedule and her Money can dispose of. The former pop princess has been under the tutelage of her father for 13 years – a court recently ruled that it should stay that way for the time being.









In terms of Timberlake, the documentary addressed his behavior after the couple separated. Both he and Spears were child stars, started their careers in the early 1990s as members of the television show “Mickey Mouse Club”, and met as presenters of the Disney program. Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears were in a relationship from 1998 to 2002 and were considered the pop dream couple. After the breakup, the former boy band star, who started his solo career at the time, sparked speculation with the song “Cry Me a River” that his ex had cheated on him.