Amber Heard: First words on allegations of violence against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s divorce was only a few months ago. Now Amber speaks for the first time in an emotional video about domestic violence

We remember: At the end of May, the American online portal “TMZ” published pictures of Amber Heard, 30, which showed her with a black eye. She is said to have beaten Johnny Depp, 53, from whom she filed for divorce a few days earlier. He is said to have been drunk and under the influence of drugs when it happened. The war of the roses dragged on for several weeks until the ex-couple finally came to an agreement. Although Heard would have admitted more – she never signed a prenuptial agreement – she got “only” $ 7 million, which she eventually donated to charities that care for women and children.

Amber Heard tells her story in tears



Few seemed to believe that Heard’s allegations had anything to do with it. Depp, the big Hollywood star and heartthrob, is said to have hit a woman? The fact is, the opposite has never been proven and Amber Heard sticks to her version of the War of the Roses. The actress is now working with the so-called “GirlGaze Project”. The charity recently published a video on YouTube in which a visibly agitated Amber talks about her own experiences with domestic violence – although she does not pronounce his name, it is still clear who she means: Johnny Depp. Amber fights back tears when she asks her: “Why is this happening to me? I am strong, I am intelligent, I am not a victim. It happens to so many women you know”









She doesn’t want to be a victim



The actress is grateful to have good friends who are always behind her. “The word ‘sacrifice’ brings so much shame. It happens to a lot of women. But when it happens within your own four walls. Behind closed doors and with someone you love, it’s not that easy. If a stranger had me like that treated, the matter would be very different. “ As the clip progresses, she urges women to raise their voices even when they are scared.

The video can no longer be viewed on the Internet for reasons that remain unexplained.

