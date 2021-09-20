Amber Heard: Ex-wife of Johnny Depp is said to have pooped in the marriage bed

Disgust in the marriage bed: Amber Heard is said to have relieved herself in the sheets

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been divorced for over a year, but the ex-couple’s war of roses continues. He now claims that she deliberately did her big business in the marriage bed to annoy him.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been officially divorced since January 2017, but there is still no peace between the former couple. Depp is suing the British newspaper “The Sun” because it published an article in April of this year in which the 55-year-old is portrayed as a woman bully. To this day, the actor vehemently denies having physically assaulted his ex-wife. In the course of the court hearings, more absurd stories from the short marriage of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard come to light.

In April 2016, Amber Heard celebrated her 30th birthday with friends in the couple’s penthouse in Los Angeles. Because Depp was two hours late at the party, his wife at the time is said to have played a bad trick on him: Heard allegedly deliberately did her big business in the marriage bed. It wasn’t until the next day that the staff discovered the mess.

Amber Heard says it was the dog



The 32-year-old claims, however, that the pile did not come from her, but from her dog Boo, who had digestive problems. “That was not a disrespectful joke. It was a completely harmless thing, animals do something like that,” said a spokeswoman for Heards of the British newspaper “The Mirror” and added: “We will not say anything more about it. Ms. Heard looks ahead, and we don’t want to get involved in this nonsense. “

Amber Heard after the alleged attack by Johnny Depp in May 2016





© Richard Vogel / Picture Alliance

Just a month after the marriage bed disgust incident, Amber Heard filed for divorce because of irreconcilable differences. At the same time, she obtained an injunction against her husband and accused Depp of having verbally and physically abused her. The actor is said to have thrown a cell phone at her head in the dispute and injured her – this argument was probably about the fecal incident on Heard’s birthday. Photos showed the Texan with a damaged face in court.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are at war of the roses



Depp has repeatedly denied the allegations made against him, claiming he never roughly tackled or hurt Heard. On the contrary, she attacked him several times and hit him in the face because he showed up too late for her birthday party.

Despite their settlement in court, in which Depp was awarded the property and the vehicles, while Amber Herad was left with the dogs and seven million dollars in severance pay, the two actors can’t help being publicly discredited. The latest episode about stinking sheets in the shared home, however, is the lowest point for the time being.





