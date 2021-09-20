Aging male? six cosmetic tips for men, Gtsel, the print and online magazine for the Gtersloh district with news, culture, events and more

Article of September 20, 2021

# Men are often told that they only look better when they get older. Wrinkles and gray #hair la George #Clooney are considered #sexy. But you shouldn’t be blinded by that, because men too often struggle with their age and want their youthful freshness back.

Kathleen Priester is a #healer, #nurse and owner of Priester Healthcare, a # practice for biological regenerative therapies and wrinkle treatments with #hyaluron. As a trained designer, she has good conversation about #aesthetics.

It combines Far Eastern #acupuncture with #nutrition optimization, detoxification as well as # ozone and #infusion techniques. The focus here is on the patient’s well-being and individual advice.

But the focus is often on the female part. In this article, Kathleen Priester wants to address men in a very special way and give them six #cosmetic tips on how to reduce the signs of aging.

Donate moisture

The more mature the skin, the less moisture it can store. This loss can be counteracted with special care. A middle-aged man should therefore apply a special moisturizer every morning and evening. The whole body would be optional here, but since the face suffers most from the lack of moisture, a face cream is sufficient for now.

reduce external influences

Sun exposure is known to cause the skin to age faster. To prevent this, you should make sure that your body care routine includes light to medium # UV # protection, especially in the warm months.

Free radicals such as air pollution, alcohol and tobacco consumption or fast food also ensure that we age faster. It is important to reduce this as much as possible in order to ensure a fresh complexion.

Cosmetic treatments and minimal interventions

There are now many ways to reduce wrinkles through small interventions. For example, an injection of hyaluronic acid ensures that the skin regains its elasticity and elasticity.

Biolifting activates cells and at the same time activates blood circulation in the tissue, which leads to a tightening of the skin and a significant rejuvenation of the skin. During this process, a physiological regulation takes place on the cystoplasmic level, which has a positive effect on the cell structure. The body’s own renewal processes are supported here.

As a further method to let the male skin shine again and to bring it back into balance with the fight against environmental influences, there is the Hydrapeel intensive cleansing.









This is followed by a deep cleansing, a subsequent peeling, removal and finally a hydrating care with antioxidant active ingredients.

Nutrition is medicine for our skin

Our skin is not only rejuvenated by external applications, but this process takes place mainly from the inside. Here, nutrition plays a major role.

#Wheat, #yeast, #sugar and #additives are #poison for our body and manifest themselves in the form of wrinkles. So if we as men want to look fresh and young, we should eat a healthy and balanced diet. Individuality is required here, because not every body reacts in the same way to certain foods. Through nutritional analysis and concepts, you can find out what kind of type you are and what kind of diet suits you best.

#Drinking water

Most of the human body is made up of water. It is therefore obvious that this is exactly what contributes to good cell function. So in order to prevent wrinkles and look healthier, it is important to drink at least two to three liters of #water every day.

Reduce stress

We are all exposed to enormous stress factors these days, which affects our entire organism. Because the brain and skin are very closely related, and the central nervous system influences the cellular functions of the skin, chronic stress also develops wrinkles and makes us look older over time. To prevent this, stress should be avoided as much as possible. Breathing, walks and short breaks can help.

#Conclusion

#Beauty comes from within as well as from outside. As in so many other areas, there is no single panacea for skin aging; it is more or less a cycle.

But as we can see, not only is there a lot of good advice for women, but men too can counteract their wrinkles and look young and fresh again with one trick or two.

Vita

Kathleen Priester is a naturopath, qualified nurse and managing director and owner of #Priester #Healthcare. In addition, the #weltenbummlerin is also a #fashion designer and therefore knows her way around when it comes to #aesthetics. She empathically educates her #patients so that they can feel comfortable in their #skin.

It is not only about the external perception, also nutrition optimization and Far Eastern #acupuncture and #diagnosis are part of the consultation, in order to be able to offer only the best treatment. Communication is the cornerstone for Kathleen Priester, who cares holistically about the wellbeing of her patients.