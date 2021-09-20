Monday, September 20, 2021
After the bankruptcy process: Johnny Depp receives an acting award

By Sonia Gupta
Isn’t Johnny Depp’s (57) acting career over? The image of the Pirates of the Caribbean Stars is pretty cracked after its lost lawsuit against a British tabloid, as the trial involved allegations of violence, among other things. See experts Johnnys Hollywood’s future as endangered after all the hustle and bustle – but is it really? After all, he has now been recognized again for his acting performance!

Johnny accepted a prize at the Polish film festival Camerimage last weekend. For his role in “Minamata” he was recognized as an actor with “unique visual sensitivity”, among others Variety reported. For the drama, the American slipped into the role of W. Eugene Smith, a photographer who reports on mass poisoning with mercury in the Japanese city of Minamata. The production will hit US cinemas early next year.

While Johnny can celebrate this success, he had to pocket elsewhere: After the defeat in court he was asked to give up his role as Gellert Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts 3” – and this request he complied. It is not yet known which star will follow in his footsteps.

Johnny Depp, actor
Johnny Depp in September 2019
Johnny Depp in his role as the magician Grindelwald in the film “Fantastic Beasts”


Sonia Gupta
