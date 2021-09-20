Adam Sandler on the way to an Oscar with “Uncut Gems”? – Hamburg

Adam Sandler’s new film after “Murder Mystery” is called “Uncut Gems”. Adam Sandler takes on this role in the new new crime comedy:









Adam Sandler is known for starring in family-friendly films such as Grown Ups. That’s why he had doubts at first about his role in “Uncut Gems”, as reported by the “Klatsch-Tratsch” magazine. But his wife was able to persuade him to get on with the film. The latest role that the 53-year-old has now got is anything but family-friendly. Adam takes on the role of a jeweler struggling to pay his betting debts. Basketball player and “NBA” champion Kevin Garnett also landed a role in the film, playing himself. Even The Weeknd appears shortly after his song was added to the soundtrack. The film is very fast in terms of pace and shows that Adam Sandler can also take on serious roles if he is given the material. The film was directed by the Safdie brothers, who had confidence in Adam Sandler’s acting talent. The film premiered on August 30, 2019 at the “Telluride Film Festival”. The film’s official release date is December 25th and critics are already celebrating the film. We can then form our own picture when the film is streamed on Netflix.

Adam Sandler: Two blockbusters in one year

In addition to the crime comedy “Uncut Gems” Adam Sandler starred in another film this year. It’s another crime comedy called “Murder Mystery”. The atmosphere in this film is more relaxed, compared to “Uncut Gems”. In the film, Adam Sandler plays a couple with Jennifer Aniston who are embroiled in a homicide on their way to vacation. The whole thing takes place on a billionaire’s yacht. The couple must flee to prove their innocence – will they make it in time? The two film projects couldn’t be more different. Adam Sandler finally has the chance to prove his talent and to be respected as a serious actor. We are looking forward to “Uncut Gems” and are really excited. And who knows, maybe Sandler will finally get his Oscar.