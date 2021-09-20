Monday, September 20, 2021
HomeNews25% correction and then entry? From Investing.com
News

25% correction and then entry? From Investing.com

By Hasan Sheikh
0
58




Investing.com – On Monday, the one with a firmer and a weaker one went seamlessly. This move caused it to break below the 50-day line at $ 2.31. For today’s trading day, the bears will need to put selling pressure back on in order to guide price action toward the next support level at $ 2.03.

There the Cardano price hits the low of September 7th, which is after a. Should this hold fail to stop the current corrective move, selling pressures should extend to the $ 1.87 August 18th low.

A certain relevance can be assigned to this price level because it represents the breakout level for the big rally to a record high at the end of August. The area is additionally strengthened by the 100-day line at $ 1.81. A fall below this clears the way for a test of the smoothing of the last 200 days at $ 1.60. The 200-day line is used by investors as a guide for setting the limits for their buy and sell orders. If the course stabilizes in this area, a new entry is an option.

The picture for technical indicators is now also bearish. The sell signal in the MACD, as well as in the RSI, is still considered to be intact.

The short scenario is void if the Cardano price rises sustainably above the price mark of $ 2.66.

According to Investing.com data, the ADA rate is currently taxed in 24-hour trading with a price decline of 9 percent at 2.14 dollars.

Note: This article does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any asset. Nor does it purport to predict the development of the Cardano price. This is only a subsequent comment on the ADA development, the Cardano investors about the latest crypto news and the technical starting position of the should inform.




Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.


Previous articleMCU hero dies for the 4th time in 2 years – but now more ridiculous than ever before · KINO.de
Next articleUbisoft goes binge: Driver’s live action series is coming!
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv