▷ The action hit “The Suicide Squad” already from the beginning of October on Sky and Sky Ticket

Sky Germany

Unterföhring (ots)

With “The Suicide Squad” the next brand new top film from Warner Bros. starts on Sky Cinema

James Gunn’s explosive comic adaptation about Task Force X with Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Daniel Melchior, Michael Rooker, Sylvester Stallone and Viola Davis from October 7th on Sky

The superhero action hit with Sky Q is also available on demand in brilliant UHD quality and with Dolby Atmos sound in German and English and also with the Sky Ticket streaming service

Unterföhring, September 20, 2021 – The next brand new film hit exclusively for all Sky Cinema customers: The new comic adaptation “The Suicide Squad” by James Gunn about the legendary DC super villains comes to Sky on October 7th. Superstars like Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena and Viola Davis shine in the action spectacle. The film runs with the Sky Cinema subscription at no additional cost and can also be viewed at any time with Sky Q in UHD and with Dolby Atmos sound in German and English and also streamed with Sky Ticket.

About “The Suicide Squad”









Welcome to Hell – also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the United States. This is where the worst villains are incarcerated and would do anything to get out – even join the top-secret, shady Task Force X special unit. Soon a motley bunch of criminals embarks on a deadly mission, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratchcatcher II, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin – and of course everyone’s favorite psychopath, Harley Quinn. Armed to the teeth, the gang invades the remote island of Corto Maltese, teeming with enemies. On their way through the jungle populated by militant adversaries and guerrillas, they leave no stone unturned. Colonel Rick Flag is the voice of reason and Amanda Waller’s government spies follow every step of the suicide squad. As always, one wrong move means death. Anyone who is clever would not bet any money on this team – not on a single member.

Facts:

Original title: “The Suicide Squad”. Directed and written by James Gunn. Cast: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Michael Rooker, Viola Davis, John Ostrander, Nathan Fillion, Daniel Melchior, Jai Courtney, Sylvester Stallone, Flula Borg, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian. Length: 132 min.

