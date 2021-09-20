▷ Denzel Washington live as a guest on “ZDF-Mittagsmagazin”

ZDF

Prominent visit from Hollywood to the “ZDF-Mittagsmagazin”: Oscar winner Denzel Washington will be welcomed by presenter Jana Pareigis at the “Mima” couch on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. The American actor, director and film producer is a guest in the “Talk” section of the “ZDF Mittagsmagazin”, which is broadcast from 1 pm to 2 pm.

Andreas Wunn, editor-in-chief and one of the moderators of “ZDF-Mittagsmagazin”: “We are making full use of the Berlin-Mitte location. Since we are now broadcasting from the capital, it is much easier for us to find interesting people to talk to live in the ‘Mima’ studio With this we make the ‘ZDF-Mittagsmagazin’ more attractive for the viewer. “









Since the “ZDF-Mittagsmagazin” moved from Mainz to Berlin in April 2018, the show has always been able to count on special guests. Entertainer Anke Engelke, comedian Otto Waalkes and actor Heino Ferch were guests on the show. In addition to Denzel Washington, actress Veronica Ferres and conductor Daniel Barenboim are expected in the “ZDF-Mittagsmagazin” this week. Appearances by actress Iris Berben and singer Howard Carpendale are planned for the near future. In addition to prominent discussion partners from the cultural and entertainment sectors, top politicians and experts are live in the studio almost every day in the “ZDF Mittagsmagazin”.

The “ZDF-Mittagsmagazin” reached an average of 1.79 million viewers in 2018 on ARD and ZDF with a market share of 20.7 percent.

