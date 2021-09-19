Your TV tips for the TV program tonight on Sunday, September 19, 2021

SERIES September 19, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Netzwelt has collected the TV tips for tonight’s TV program for you. This way you can see the highlights from the TV program on Sunday.

TV tips

“Tatort” – 8:15 pm in the first



Tonight you will see a new “Tatort” from Cologne on ARD. Ballauf (Klaus J. Behrendt) and Schenk (Dietmar Bär) deal with the murder of a criminal’s wife. She got to know her husband Tarek through a pen pal during his imprisonment. At the time of the crime, however, Tarek is already at large and is a possible suspect for the murder. But assistant Norbert Jütte (Roland Riebeling) sees a detail at the crime scene that reminds him of another perpetrator.

“A summer in South Tyrol” – 8:15 pm on ZDF



ZDF is showing the romantic drama “A Summer in South Tyrol” this evening. In it, the cellar master Franziska Gasser (Maike Jüttendonk) reluctantly returns to her parents’ winery in South Tyrol to help her mother out with the annual grape harvest. Franziska’s father Josef (Harald Krassnitzer) is in hospital after an accident.

He’s the reason she doesn’t come home often to visit because his conservative manner has created a lot of problems in the past. When Josef is treated in the hospital by the doctor Marco Antonelli (Sami Loris), he does not listen to his advice because he is Italian. However, during a visit to their father, Marco and Franziska get closer.

“Jason Bourne” – 8:15 pm on RTL



The action thriller “Jason Bourne” is running today on RTL. In the film, secret agent Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) tries to escape the CIA. He lives undercover in Greece and is about to find out the secret of his identity. One day, an old companion, Nicky Parsons (Julia Stiles), visits Bourne. This could give him even more insight into his past. But first Nicky Bournes needs help.









“Das TV-Triell” – 8:15 pm on Sat.1, ProSieben and Kabel eins



Sat.1, ProSieben and Kabel eins will jointly present “Das TV-Triell” tonight, in which the three Chancellor candidates Annalena Baerbock (The Greens), Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Armin Laschet (CDU) will be watching the audience a week before the Want to convince again of the Bundestag election. To do this, they answer live questions from the moderators Claudia von Brauchitsch and Linda Zervakis.

“Mälzer and Henssler deliver from” – 8:15 pm at Vox



At Vox you can experience the cooking duel “Mälzer and Henssler deliver from” today. The two star chefs Tim Mälzer and Steffen Henssler compete against each other in their joint pop-up delivery service and have to meet the special culinary wishes of those who order. Whoever is closest to their taste wins in the end. That certainly leads to fierce competition between the two ambitious chefs.

“The Day After Tomorrow” – 8:15 pm on Sky Cinema Best Of



Sky Cinema Best Of is showing the disaster film “The Day After Tomorrow” at prime time today. This is about climate researcher Jack (Dennis Quaid), who observes how a massive iceberg breaks off the Antarctic ice shelf. He and his colleagues are certain: a new ice age is imminent. While Jack tries to convince the White House of the danger in Washington, his son Sam (Jake Gyllenhaal) is already fighting the first signs of the weather disaster in New York.

“The Miracle of Bern” at Disney +



Disney + started offering the drama “The Miracle of Bern” this week. It is about the soldier Richard (Peter Lohmeyer), who was released from captivity in 1954 and returned to his family. A lot has changed there without him. He no longer has a relationship with his children and his wife has got used to doing everything on her own. The youngest son Mattes (Louis Klamroth) doesn’t really know his father at all. But Mattes love of football brings father and son back together.

