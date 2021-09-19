Zoe Wees: Will the 18-year-old from Hamburg be the new Rihanna?

01/13/2021 12:22 p.m.

The 18-year-old singer from Hamburg has had an exciting year after her first single “Control” went viral worldwide thanks to Zoe’s distinctive and unmistakable voice and the song’s equally strong message and was streamed over 250 million times.

Middle finger to unattainable ideals of beauty

With “Girls Like Us”, Zoe Wees shows solidarity with girls all over the world who feel the pressure of society every day. It is a middle finger to the unattainable ideals of beauty that are still propagated by brands, influencers and algorithms.

Zoe Wees says about the creation of her new track: “For me it was the worst feeling to grow up in a world that doesn’t make you feel accepted. We all have insecurities, but that’s what ultimately makes us beautiful. We walk through the world with closed eyes, at the end of the day we all go to bed without make-up with the ugliest clothes and wake up with disheveled hair ”.

For more self-acceptance and self-love

“Worrying about what you look like to the rest of the world usually doesn’t help. It is much more important to be deeply aware of your own feelings. It is not easy to call yourself beautiful, but self-esteem is a huge help on the way to self-acceptance and self-love ”.









Zoe’s career began with the upload of cover songs, which have been celebrated by her many fans for a long time and once again underlined her impressive voice. Her first single “Control” came about during her very first songwriting session and catapulted her right into the front row of the most exciting new talents.

One like none

Zoe is one of the few artists in the world who has made such a promising debut. With its inclusion in Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits and Apple Music’s Today’s Hits, “Control” made it into the world’s largest playlists and has since booked well over 250 million streams worldwide. The song has also made it into the viral charts on Spotify in 58 countries and has already been awarded gold in 5 countries.

“Control” reached the top 20 on US pop radio, and Zoe also landed in the top 10 of the airplay charts in 5 European countries and in the top 20 of the Global Shazam charts (14th place). For 2021 she was selected by Amazon as one of the “Ones To Watch” talents.

Zoe was given a special honor on Monday: she made her debut on US television! As a guest on the Late Late Show, the 18-year-old presenter James Corden delighted in the talk and later with a fantastic live performance of her hit “Control”.