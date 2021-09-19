Will Smith gives 14-year-old cancer patients a PS5 – and gives dance lessons

Sometimes you wonder what is behind the fact that individuals suddenly get the attention of celebrities. PR departments probably. Will Smith still gave the sick Chuck a good mood day.

The corona restrictions are currently particularly affecting people who are in institutions: those in old people’s and nursing homes or in hospitals, for example. This is also the case with 14-year-old Chuck, who is undergoing treatment for leukemia chemotherapy and is not allowed to have a visit. Because of the security measures to contain the infection, even his father Aidan is not allowed to visit him. But he does his best to be by his son’s side. For example, he dances for Chuck in the hospital parking lot and thus achieves a certain reach via Snapchat – and so does Will Smith’s attention.

At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from YouTube.





Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

The US actor (with the Blitz thing), himself an active Snapchat user, started his own series on the social media platform, “Will from Home”. In his first episode of the Holiday Edition, he introduces Aidan and Chuck. The father who dances in the parking lot every Tuesday and about whom his son Chuck says: “That lifts my mood, it feels like he’s here!”

Support from Smith



Will Smith surprised father and son with presents. First he hired Jason Derulo, who some may know as a dance hero at TikTok, to teach Aidan and Chuck a few new moves. An idea that delighted both of them. (The fact that neither Will Smith nor Jason Derulo wore a mask while they auditioned together is probably an OTHER STORY.)

The video session between Will Smith and the father-son team culminated in a pre-Christmas “unboxing” episode: A large box had been delivered to the hospital. Its contents turned out to be the new Playstation 5, which is currently hard to come by, plus controllers and game vouchers. Even if this end of the video is embarrassingly promotional, Chuck and his father seem to have been happy.

bal