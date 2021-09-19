Will Damon, Shumer and Witherspoon ensure a high-profile battle? – Oddsmeter.de

This battle promises star power with Amy Shumer, Reese Witherspoon, Matt Damon, Owen Wilson and Paul Rudd. Who will emerge as the winner?

(RTL, 8:15 p.m.)Twelve years after Operation Blackbriar, Jason Bourne has finally regained his memory and makes a living doing illegal fistfighting. Bourne’s old ally Nicky Parsons has been pursued by the CIA since breaking into the Secret Service’s central server. Nicky teams up with Jason Bourne again. They discover that not only is the CIA after her, but that a contract killer has also been hired. The ratings meter critique judged the film as follows: “Jason Bourne” is a superfluous re-appearance with more muscles and fewer heads in the popular shake-camera action thriller series.

The review

Oddsmeter.de: 5

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 6

Metascore: 6

IMDB User Rating: 7

Overall score: 24 out of 40 points

“I Feel Pretty” (RTLZWEI, 8:15 p.m.)

Renee Bennett has a steady job, a nice apartment and friends who are loyal to her. But often the chubby young woman believes she is not good enough and feels invisible. She always had a big dream: to finally be beautiful. Until then, she continues to struggle in a gym. But then she falls off the bike there, hits her head hard and loses consciousness. When she wakes up, she looks in the mirror and can’t believe her eyes: her wish has come true, she now believes she is a supermodel. With newly gained self-confidence, she goes out and meets a great guy right away, is invited to an interview for her dream job and even takes part in a bikini competition without any inhibitions. Renee is inexorably up the career ladder. But then she hits her head again, she wakes up from unconsciousness, and the spell is gone. In its review ,quotemeter described the script as “superficial”. In addition, lead actress Amy Shumer was “way below her capabilities”. played what the desired “Love Yourself” message fizzles out into nowhere.









The review

Oddsmeter.de: 4

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 4

Metascore: 5

IMDB User Rating: 6

Overall score: 19 out of 40 points

“How do you know it’s love?” (sixx, 8:15 pm)

Drama, heartbreak and the great love with Owen Wilson and Reese Witherspoon: meet a guy, fall in love, have a baby – Lisa doubts whether she has what it takes for this plan. When she is falling into an affair with self-centered baseball player Matty, she meets George. On their first date, they both discover that something wonderful can happen to you while everything else goes wrong. But Matty suddenly seems to have great potential too.

The review

Oddsmeter.de: /

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 2

Metascore: 5

IMDB User Rating: 5

Overall score: 12 out of 40 points

With a not exactly exhilarating score of 24, Matt Damon secured victory in this battle, relegating Amy Shumer to second place with “I Feel Pretty” and 19 points. The love comedy with Reese Witherspoon, Owen Wilson and Paul Rudd crossed the finish line, which is not only due to a lack of rating. The point yield does not necessarily speak for a top-class program on this Sunday evening, on which ProSieben, Sat.1 and Kabel Eins show the third triall.