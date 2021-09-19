Why did actor Ryan Gosling tattoo himself?

Ryan Gosling (38) is known for his relaxed manner! The actor has been with his colleague Eva Mendes (45) for over eight years. The two also have two daughters together, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee. Is Ryan still so relaxed when the two of them want to have tattoos later? Ryan himself now confessed in an interview that he had even tattooed himself before. But how did the Hollywood actor come to use the tattoo machine himself?

Ryans Even getting a tattoo was a spontaneous idea, as he recently said in an interview with Tele 5 confessed. “My buddy had ordered a tattoo machine on eBay and I thought it would be a great idea to tattoo myself. It doesn’t hurt because you’re concentrating too much on not screwing it up – and still you don’t get it right, “said the 39-year-old with a laugh. The tattoo on his left forearm, which, as he himself says, what a cactus looked like was supposed to be a werewolf’s paw. Ryan I cannot recommend such a tattoo self-experiment.

His daughters certainly don’t care about the messed-up tattoo – as long as he continues to carry them nicely on his arm like at the beginning of the month in Disneyland. The entire family was there on vacation to celebrate Eva’s 45th birthday. At the same time, the two actors also had their very first date there in 2011.









Ryan Gosling in Beverly Hills in 2018

Ryan Gosling, actor

Ryan Gosling with daughter Esmeralda

