While strolling: Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky hold hands

Rihanna (33) and A $ AP Rocky (32) can hardly be seen separated from each other. The Barbadian-born musician and rapper only made their relationship public a few months ago. On Monday the two stars finally gave their joint red carpet debut at this year’s Met Gala, where they wowed with their unusual looks. Now the couple has been photographed on a relaxed shopping trip in New York.

On photos, among other things Daily Mail you can see how Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky Leaving a store in New York City holding hands. The singer wore black leather pants combined with a simple T-shirt and a bomber jacket in the same color. She also combined chic sunglasses and several long gold chains. Her boyfriend, it seems, matched the color of his outfit to his companion: He too was dressed almost entirely in black and also relied on leather pants.

The two really seem to be madly in love. In an interview with GQ stressed the rapper: “She is the one.” In the course of the conversation he described the “Love on the Brain” interpreter as the love of his life and couldn’t get out of the enthusiasm.









A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna at the Met Gala in September 2021

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky at the 2019 Fashion Awards

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky at the 2021 Met Gala

