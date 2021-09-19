What are Tom Hanks, Robin Wright & Co. doing today?

After more than 25 years – what are the “Forrest Gump” stars doing today?

“Forrest Gump” was literally showered with awards – the film won six Oscars and three Golden Globes. The story of Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks (63)), who despite an IQ of 75 meets the most important personalities in the USA, goes to war and becomes a ping-pong star, touched the whole world then and still does today. Especially the relationship with his great love Jenny Curran (Robin Wright (54)) and the turbulent friendships with “Bubba” (Mykelti Williamson (63)) and Lieutenant Dan (Gary Sinise (65)) hardly left an eye dry. The cult film will also be shown on TV in 2021. What happened to the actors who Forrest, Jenny, Bubba and Lt. Dan embodied, after “Run, Forrest, run!”?

Tom Hanks aka “Forrest Gump”

Tom Hanks with his wife Rita Wilson © imago images / The Photo Access, Billy Bennight via www.imago-images.de, www.imago-images.de

Tom Hanks won the Academy Award for Best Actor for “Forrest Gump” – a year after bagging it for “Philadelphia”. After that, he did not win any more Oscars, but made it to the board of the Academy that awards the award. Hanks also remained successful as an actor, he continues to play in Hollywood blockbusters, most recently in “The wonderful Mr. Rogers”, among others. Since 2000 he has been producing films himself, including other cult films such as “Cast Away” and “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”.

At the beginning of the 2020 corona crisis, he was in the headlines with his wife Rita Wilson, as he was one of the first Hollywood personalities to contract the virus. They both got through the disease well and are now committed to fighting the virus.

For his engagement in Greece he was offered the Greek honorary citizenship at the end of 2019. He not only brought the small country on the Mediterranean back to the screen again and again, as in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”, but also campaigns for those affected in the event of disasters, for example. He describes himself as “110% Greek”.

Robin Wright aka “Jenny Curran”

Robin Wright with her Golden Globe for “House of Cards”





© REUTERS, LUCY NICHOLSON

Robin Wright, who embodied the turbulent love of Forrest Gump, remains a well-known figure in show business to this day. Her most famous role after “Forrest Gump” was probably Claire Underwood in the American series “House of Cards”, for which she received a Golden Globe. She never hesitates to stand up for her rights and speak out against US President Trump. Robin Wright was married to Sean Penn for 14 years and has two children with him. She is now newly wed.

Mykelti Williamson alias “Benjamin Buford ‘Bubba’ Blue”

Mykelti Williamson as boxing promoter Don King in the Muhammad Ali biopic “Ali” © 20th Century Fox Press Service

For Mykelti Williams “Forrest Gump” was the breakthrough. After his role as “Bubba”, the son of a shrimp dynasty and best friend Forrest, he did not stay as prominent on the screen as his colleagues Hanks and Wright, but was able to prove himself time and again as a good supporting actor, for example in “Heat “,” Con Air “and” Ali “. Most recently, he has taken on a number of roles on television series such as Designated Survivor and Chicago PD.

Gary Sinise aka “Lieutenant Dan Taylor”

Gary Sinise as “Detective Mac Taylor” © Zwielicht, RTL NITRO

Gary Sinise is an all-rounder. In “Forrest Gump” he played Lieutenant Dan Taylor, the descendants of an officer family, who was rescued by Forrest from a bombed forest area in Vietnam. Before this role, he was not only active as an actor, but also as an editor and director. Today he is best known as Detective Mac Taylor from “CSI New York”, where he also demonstrated his musical talent. He appears on bass with his Lieutenant Dan Band, named after his role in Forrest Gump.