Western with Tom Hanks starts in February on Netflix (Schnittberichte.com)

The ongoing pandemic continues to ensure that planned theatrical releases are postponed again (see, for example, the reports on today James Bond 007 – No Time to Die or The King’s Man) or the films end up directly at the various streaming providers (soul). The second can now also be used for western drama News of the World, with Tom Hanks and the German film award winner Helena Zengel.

Five years after the end of the Civil War, the widowed Civil War veteran Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd travels from town to town as a news storyteller, reporting on presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes and captivating adventures from around the world. He agrees to take the girl Johanna, who was kidnapped by the Kiowa years ago, to her aunt and uncle against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face great dangers in search of a place that each of them can call home …

After the film has probably already been shown in selected cinemas in the USA and is also available as VoD, a theatrical release for Germany was originally planned for January 7, 2021. That was of course broken because of the ongoing Corona measures. Very early on in November it was said from the other side of the Atlantic that Universal initially wanted to show the film in the US in cinemas, but abroad Netflix should take over the sales.

It has now been reported that News from the world from February 10, 2021 on Netflix will be seen. There is still no more detailed information about the later distribution as Blu-ray / DVD.

As a reminder, here is the German trailer again: