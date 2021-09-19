Western with Tom Hanks starts in February on Netflix (Schnittberichte.com)

The ongoing pandemic continues to ensure that planned theatrical releases are postponed again (see, for example, the reports on today James Bond 007 – No Time to Die or The King’s Man) or the films end up directly at the various streaming providers (soul). The second can now also be used for western drama News of the World, with Tom Hanks and the German film award winner Helena Zengel.
Five years after the end of the Civil War, the widowed Civil War veteran Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd travels from town to town as a news storyteller, reporting on presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes and captivating adventures from around the world. He agrees to take the girl Johanna, who was kidnapped by the Kiowa years ago, to her aunt and uncle against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face great dangers in search of a place that each of them can call home …
After the film has probably already been shown in selected cinemas in the USA and is also available as VoD, a theatrical release for Germany was originally planned for January 7, 2021. That was of course broken because of the ongoing Corona measures. Very early on in November it was said from the other side of the Atlantic that Universal initially wanted to show the film in the US in cinemas, but abroad Netflix should take over the sales.
It has now been reported that News from the world from February 10, 2021 on Netflix will be seen. There is still no more detailed information about the later distribution as Blu-ray / DVD.
|01/23/2021 12:16 am – ulver
The trailer speaks to me, even if the narrative and packaging give an already familiar impression. What drives me mentally is the question of whether the publication policy that goes hand in hand with film means another coffin nail for the cinema format?
Yep, I totally agree with you.
I also see the further development of the cinema (at least at the moment) relatively gloomy. However, I think that “News …” wouldn’t have been the big box-office hit even in normal times (when I think back to the few people in “The Homesman”). The distributors have certainly set higher hopes for something like “No time to die”. Unfortunately, there is really not much reason to be optimistic at the moment.
Now you can really only wait for the vaccinations to proceed more quickly, for as many as possible to be vaccinated and for us to slowly get this various … virus under control. Because so gradually the lockdown really goes to the nervous (and financial !!) substance.
|01/23/2021 12:45 p.m. – Polter
Funny, right now the only release policy CAN only be VOD. Or you just don’t publish (James Bond). It’s like talking about the end of keg culture, because at the moment people can only drink their beer in the bottle at home.
Of course, the current situation is a catastrophe for the medium of cinema. For the operators who have repeatedly predicted that the cinema will die out (with the introduction of the video cassette, cable television or, for a few years now, Netflix & Co.), even a painfully real one. If, after we have recovered from Corona, the cinema industry does not start again, it might be time to look elsewhere for the reasons. She should have already done that when she began to replace cinema magic with mass production.
It would be desirable if the cinema could find its way back to itself after the pandemic.
The cinema is dead some should come to terms with it, personally I’m looking forward to February 10th.
Funny, right now the only release policy MAY only mean VOD. Or you just don’t publish (James Bond). It’s like talking about the end of keg culture, because at the moment people can only drink their beer in the bottle at home.
Of course, the current situation is a catastrophe for the medium of cinema. For the operators who have repeatedly predicted that the cinema will die out (with the introduction of the video cassette, cable television or, for a few years now, Netflix & Co.), it is actually a painfully real one. If, after we have recovered from Corona, the cinema industry does not start again, it might be time to look elsewhere for the reasons. She should have already done that when she began to replace cinema magic with mass production.
It would be desirable if the cinema could find its way back to itself after the pandemic.
But you could also publish it on a disc, that would also bring money into the coffers.
Good trailer. I’m looking forward to our small German export 👍
I think people will quickly move away from streaming publications again. Somehow there isn’t an alternative yet. You saw in Wonder Woman 1984 that something backfires in every way, even with streaming. In the end it hardly matters …
So either the cinemas open again and the cinema returns to normal at some point, or the film industry will take even fewer risks in the future and you will notice that massively in the quality of the films.
Wow, did Paul Greengrass suddenly learn how to use a camera properly? Nothing wobbles there! About time someone told him about things like a tripod, dolly or a steadycam.
THE CINEMA IS DEAD … LONG LIVE THE CINEMA :)))
Cinema is an experience that has always struggled with progress.
Many just don’t want it to be true.
