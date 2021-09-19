Sunday, September 19, 2021
VW Passat does a crazy mega stunt: “like Vin Diesel in ‘Fast and Furious'”

By Sonia Gupta
  Sebastian Oppenheimer

Luck or just talent? This is the question the network asks itself in the face of a blatant action film-style maneuver that a vehicle owner has now pulled off on a motorway.

USA – Wow what kind of one Action scene from a Tom Cruise film works, now have eyewitnesses on one in broad daylight US highway experience firsthand. Fortunately, a motorist has the curious scene that presented itself to them with his Dashcam recorded and on the social network Reddit posted. You can see how the Dashcam owner in the left lane moves. In front of him is that Road clear, In the middle lane, however, there is also a vehicle driving close to him. One would think that overtaking is actually not possible. But the driver of a black VW Passat CC probably saw it differently than how 24auto.de reported.




In the “Alarm for Cobra 11” style he comes suddenly rushed in from behind with a monkey tooth, tilts to the left and drives only on two wheels through the narrow gap between the two cars through (a so-called Side wheelie). As if nothing had happened, the VW tilts back into the horizontal and drives undeterred fast in the lane Further. A Insane stunt! But at the same time he has Vehicle owners also have better luck than brains had. Just a few millimeters to the left or right and he’d probably be with one of the collided with other vehicles. Many Reddit users see it this way: On the one hand, they admire them Video game “skills” à la “Grand Theft Auto”, on the other hand, they make fun of the VW owner: “[…] as if he were Vin Diesel in ‘Fast and Furious’ “, writes one. Another commenter said: “They are two skills. Stupidity and gravity. Except that gravity is not a skill. ” * 24auto.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network


