Violent resistance in El Salvador – protesters set fire to Bitcoin ATMs

Bitcoin critics and demonstrators in El Salvador have set an explicit signal against President Nayib Bukele and his introduction of cryptocurrency as a means of payment by setting fire to a Bitcoin ATM.

As the news portal Teleprensa reports and several videos on social media show, a Bitcoin kiosk burned on Wednesday in the middle of a demonstration in the capital San Salvador. The ATM is one of many that the government of El Salvador has set up in recent weeks to create the infrastructure for the recognition of Bitcoin (BTC) as an official means of payment. In addition, the kiosk was smeared with anti-Bitcoin messages and the slogan “Democracy cannot be sold”.

Mayor Mario Durán confirmedthat the fire brigade initially stayed away from the fire after the demonstrators threatened to use violence. It was then deleted at a later point in time. The damage to the “Chivo ATM”, named after the government’s own crypto wallet, is mostly superficial, but the kiosk’s furniture was also damaged burned.









A total of almost 200 Bitcoin ATMs have been set up in El Salvador so far. President Bukele hopes that the Chivo kiosks will soon be “everywhere” in the country so that the cryptocurrency can be used as a means of payment across the board. Although Bitcoin is now recognized as an official means of payment in the Central American country alongside the US dollar, Bukele does not want to force anyone to use it.

Even before the relevant law came into force on September 7, there was massive opposition to the planned move in El Salvador. As early as July, several protest groups demonstrated through the streets of the capital. How broad the resistance is in the population is shown by the fact that a group of retirees has formed themselves who reject the introduction of Bitcoin. The biggest fear is that the cryptocurrency could cause a massive deterioration in the already weak economy.

# ️⃣ #AHORA | Grandes marchas en El Salvador, contra el presidente Bukele, por el uso del Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/fnsBjQIJ0e – Mundo en Conflicto (@MundoEConflicto) September 15, 2021

On the same day that the Bitcoin law came into effect in El Salvador, it promptly fell below $ 43,000 for the crypto market leader, prompting Bukele to “buy up” the downturn or an additional 150 BTC for his To acquire land. At the time of going to press, Bitcoin is already back at just under 48,000 US dollars, which at least for the moment proves the president is right.