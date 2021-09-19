Vin Diesel played the predecessor for over 1,000 hours

The fact that actor Vin Diesel appears in the first trailer for the new Ark 2 is probably more than just marketing. Because as the CEO of the developer Studio Wildcard announces, Vin Diesel has a lot of experience with the predecessor Ark: Survival Evolved.

Doug Kennedy says:

“Vin Diesel is an accomplished gamer who has played Ark: Survival Evolved for thousands of hours. He understands the game very well and brings direct feedback into the development process.”

Vin Diesel himself also commented on the game and explained:

“I enjoy playing Ark a lot, and I’m really looking forward to joining the Studio Wildcard team to develop the story in both the game and the new animated series.”

Does Vin Diesel work on Ark 2?

Vin Diesel as a game developer: As the statements by Doug Kennedy and Vin Diesel sound like, the actor is not only there to give a character his face. He provides feedback to the developers and helps to develop the story further.









Vin Diesel also takes an active role in the development of Ark 2. He also plays Santiago, a hero who lives in this world. How exactly it fits into the story is still unclear. Because Ark 2 is supposed to be an online sandbox game just like its predecessor. So Vin Diesel is not the character you embody. But you will probably meet him every now and then.

Ark 2 is due to be released in 2022 for PC and Xbox Series X / S. An animated series will also start in 2022, which lets you immerse yourself even deeper into the world and the story.

Learn more about Ark 2 here:







What do you think of Vin Diesel working on ARK 2? Are you looking forward to the game?