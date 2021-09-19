Vanessa Kirby comments on Tom Cruise’s corona anger speech

A few weeks ago, Tom Cruise made the headlines with his Corona freak on the “Mission: Impossible 7” set. Now co-star Vanessa Kirby speaks up and comments on his rant. Kirby also spoke about her sister, who is also part of the new film team as an assistant director.

Safety always comes first on the set

Last month, sound recordings appeared on the network in which Tom Cruise railed against two crew members on the “Mission: Impossible” film set because they did not adhere to the Corona security measures. So it gushed out of the mimes: “We’re creating thousands of jobs, you wankers. I never want to see that again. Never again! ”He received a lot of applause on the Internet for his freaking out. George Clooney also responded to Cruise’s rant, admitting he understood why the star acted that way. “You are in a position of power. It’s tricky, you are responsible for everyone and he is absolutely right about that, ”he told Howard Stern.

Vanessa Kirby, who will take up her role as the White Widow from the previous film “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” for the new film, now gives a very diplomatic comment on Tom Cruise’s angry speech. The actress said to “ExtraTV”: “I think the message to everyone is to just be careful.”

For Kirby, her own sister Juliet in particular is a great role model. According to Kirby, she was initially part of the “Jurassic World: Dominion” film crew, one of the first to be allowed to resume work on the set during the pandemic. Kirby about her sister: “It was really inspiring for me to see how my sister does it on site and comes home from work every day and everything is going well. […] To see how she does it and being one of the first to get up gave me hope. ”Meanwhile, Juliet is also working as an assistant director on the“ Mission: Impossible 7 ”set. Otherwise, the two of them live in a four-person flat share in south London.

“We should be proud of everything that is being filmed right now”

In the interview, the actress continued to be happy that films were allowed to be made again after the long Corona break – in her eyes that was “a really nice thing.” Overall, Kirby thinks it’s great that the film industry is moving forward despite the global pandemic can see: “I think we should be proud of everything that is being filmed.”









The actress also said in the conversation that she doesn’t feel like streaming at home all the time and hopes that films can soon return to the big screen: “I don’t want everything I see in the future to be on my television On the other hand, the closed cinemas and theaters make them downright angry.

Kirby is especially looking forward to the stunts

Kirby has not personally been on the film set since Corona, but said she was looking forward to returning: “I think it will start again next week or so.” The actress was particularly excited by the thought of the upcoming stunts: “I think with every ‘mission’ … the stunts get riskier and this time there are some that are really scary … and there are many more that are being filmed … it is a pleasure for all of us to be back.”

Acted as an Oscar nominee

The British actress is currently starting at full throttle. After her roles in “Mission: Impossible” and “The Crown”, Kirby is currently shining with her acting performance in the new Netflix film “Pieces of a Woman”. For her performance alongside co-star Shia LaBeouf, she is already being traded as an Oscar nominee.

